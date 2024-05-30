Drawing Room: Why Tehmeena Firdos loves Vivan Sundaram’s installations

Vivan Sundaram’s work explores so many different mediums. I believe he builds meaningful conversations with any object he chooses and personalises it to him and his artistic practice. His works are largely concerned with social issues that affect most of us. I wonder how he manages to create a language that is so uniquely his own, even while being relatable on so many levels.

Vivan Sundaram’s 2008 work, Fly, seems eerily familiar to visual artist Tehmeena Firdos. (VIVAN SUNDARAM)