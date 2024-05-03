Dream big: How to make a vision board work that works
May 03, 2024
Vision boards are great tools for those dreaming of a new job or a killer body. Don’t just tack pics on to a wall. Here’s how to do it right
Bodybuilders in the 1980s needed only a full-colour poster of a muscled Arnold Schwarzenegger to motivate them to lift weights. By the 1990s, ads featuring Kate Moss, eyes vacant, cheeks hollow, were all it took for young women to starve themselves into heroin-chic. Even as late as the 2000s, Bend it Like Beckham was enough to get schoolkids show up for football.
