News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Drip, simp, rizz, gyat: Your guide to the slang terms that... slap!

Drip, simp, rizz, gyat: Your guide to the slang terms that... slap!

ByRiddhi Doshi
Oct 27, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Cool kids these days are using slang like “gyat”, “rizz/rizzler”, “OTP”, “no cap”, “ded”, and “cheugy”. Do you know what they mean?

Grandpa pumped up the jam. His own grandpa was too hip to be square. Mum told people to talk to the hand. Older cousins got us to chillax, fo’ shizz. So, what are the cool kids saying to each other these days? Did cheugy even happen? Check out the words on the street.

Drip, a compliment in the Gen Z lexicon, means well-dressed, on trend. It is attributed to the American teen series Zoey 101 (2005-2008).
Drip, a compliment in the Gen Z lexicon, means well-dressed, on trend. It is attributed to the American teen series Zoey 101 (2005-2008).
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out