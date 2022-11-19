Fashion: How to layer like a pro
Layering your clothes come winter, or late autumn, has always been the norm
Layering your clothes come winter, or late autumn, has always been the norm. However, conceptual layering, using the right fabrics, colours and textures can actually help you express your mood and fashion sensibilities all year round. For example, spring in India is actually ideal for light layering because the climate is neither cold nor hot, while the monsoon season requires light jackets. In the winter, layering should be more thoughtful and planned, with a base layer for absorption to keep the skin dry, a middle layer for insulation to keep the body warm, and an outer layer for protection.
The best part about learning to layer your clothes is that you don’t have to sacrifice style or break the bank, simply by using pieces from your existing wardrobe. In this era of fast fashion, using clothes you already own to achieve unique looks is a great alternative, and more importantly, puts you on that first step towards adopting sustainable fashion.
Here’s how to successfully layer your clothes to up your street style game, and brave any temperature without compromising on your own unique style.
Autumnal layering
Layer for the weather
Begin with light thermals and move to bright, flowing, patterned shirts and culottes.
Layer it with a snug jacket, sweatshirt or pullover. You can add more layers as the temperature drops.
Match your autumnal clothing with blue, black, or bottle green boots and a beanie, and add tan accessories.
Autumnal colours
Forest green or muted colours like brown, tan or burnt orange, wine and burgundy, and mustard.
Autumnal fabrics
Organic cotton, Supima cotton, light merino wool and bamboo cotton.
Expert speak
“Layering should be kept to a minimum in the pre-winter season, with lighter clothing preferable. You can go further depending on your comfort and personal style. ” suggests fashion designer Sarika of Pink City by Sarika.
Layering for Indian Spring
Layer for the weather
Wear two to three shirts or tops in different shades, such as sunshine yellow and orange, that have similar fabrics.
Start with a printed top and add another similar shirt, a lightweight blazer, and a scarf. Similarly, go for multiple skirts of different lengths.
All-white dresses, flowy printed dresses, solid blouses, shorts, maxi and midi skirts, crop tops, and miniskirts are fun and trendy pieces one can play with to create a layered look.
Spring colours
Orangey red, pastel beige, peachy pink, warm green, bright yellow, and even neon shades.
Spring fabrics
Cotton, linen, viscose, mulmul, chiffon, and silk.
Expert speak
“For women, spring-summer layering works extremely well with printed fine cotton or linen overshirts to style over nice bralettes & bustiers, whereas for men, a thin knitted summer vest or T-shirt with a printed overshirt adds a dapper look.” say Shivan and Narresh, the fashion designer duo.
Fall layering
How to layer
Pair metallic hues and a menswear-inspired biker-chic leather jacket with basic cotton turtlenecks, light V-neck sweaters, and fleece vests.
Wear a tonal chiffon skirt with a thermal lower to keep the layers thin. Keeping the layers thin ensures that you don’t add bulk or weight to the look.
Fall colours
Chartreuse, mint, olive, earth tones, and shades of grey.
Fall fabrics
Cashmere wool, leather, suede, denim, velvet, wool-felt.
Expert speak
“Colours should be contrasting if you are tall, or tone-on-tone if you are short,” says fashion designer Harsh Gupta.
Monsoon layering
How to layer
Dressing in bright shades during the monsoon counters the dull and grey weather around you and helps you stand out.
Try colour-blocking with bright leggings and vibrant chinos with varying hem lengths.
Wear chiffons, polyester and cotton with short hemlines because they are light and quick to dry.
Monsoon colours
Orange, canary yellow, neon green, and fuchsia pink
Monsoon fabrics
Cotton, mulmul, rayon, chiffon and polyester.
Expert speak
“In colder locations, wear woollen fabrics with a slick sheen. In warmer temperatures, silks and cotton layers are the safest bet. The inner silhouette can be form-fitting, but the layer on top is both comfortable and flattering when it’s fuss-free. In terms of colours, bright hues and jewel tones are king! ” says Sarika.
Layering for winter
How to layer
It’s all about balance and proportions, so, when wearing many layers, a sleek, narrow bottom is usually appropriate. If you choose to add volume below, ensure your tops are fitted and form-fitting.
You can experiment with textures, pattern mixing, monochromatic looks, and colour blocking.
Choose classic layering, which blends things in various materials and textures. Trench coats, parkas, capes, and a good pair of thigh-high boots, for example, may work well together.
Winter colours
Coffee, black, wine and army green.
Winter fabrics
Wool, cotton, flannels, merino, fleece, quilted and cashmere.
Expert speak
“To master the art of layering, keep your body form or type in mind and then experiment with different textures, materials, textiles, and statement accessories,” suggests Harsh Gupta.
Formal winter layering
How to layer
Wear cotton, ikat, or kalamkari blazers to create a formal winter style.
You could also experiment with jackets of different lengths and pinstripes for a formal lunch.
Streamline your outfit with a turtleneck sweater, an anti-fit multilayered suit, leather shoes, and a leather bag.
Formal winter colours
Iron reds, burgundy, navy blue, plum, and mustard yellow.
Formal winter fabrics
Tweed, polar fleece, velvet, corduroy and flannel.
Expert speak
“In the winter, combining faux leather or fur with ethnic prints can be a fun approach to create a unique fusion style!” says Harsh Gupta.
Layering for festive fall
How to layer
Layer your favourite ethnic jackets—whether long or short—with a tissue dress or a short kurta and brocade trousers.
Add costume jewellery to give your ensemble an ethnic twist.
Festive colours
Gold and silver, magenta, scarlet, warm pink and cheerful yellows, along with blues, whites, and beiges.
Festive fabrics
Banarasi, Tussar silk, crystal organza, Chanderi, tissue and taffetta.
Expert speak
“Festive seasons can be easily made chic by adding a bolero jacket or a printed organza cape on a lehenga set or a trouser bustier set to add effortless glamour, whereas for men bandis and formal jackets on simple kurtas paired with cotton straight pants can look quite stylish,” say Shivan and Narresh.
From HT Brunch, November 19, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics