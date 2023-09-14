Fashion v/s fad: Why a microtrend is a waste of time and money

January 2022. It’s the opening episode of season 2 of Euphoria. Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) is in a little black dress: Bodycon, with cutouts on the sides and back. She pairs it with full-length gloves and sparkling strappy heels. Viewers pretty much lose their minds. Pastels were all over the place in the run-up to the Barbie movie.

Alexa Demie’s cut-out dress, featured on Euphoria, made the style trend for a brief while last year.

Fish out the fads. Pastels were all over the place in the run-up to the Barbie movie. Last year, shimmery wet looks, christened Mermaidcore, were the look of the moment, as the Little Mermaid released. "If not for social media, the looks wouldn't even have lasted for that one month," says Ekta Nahar, fashion stylist and designer at Studio 9696. Meghna Goyal, founder of the Summer Somewhere label, says it's natural to want to "stay on-trend, be relevant and up to date on the latest styles". But find out why something has started trending. It's a good way to find out how long it will last.

Stay simple. Why have co-ord sets stuck around for season after season? “Because they can be adapted to various categories: There’s co-ord athleisure and co-ord formal wear,” says Nahar. “Cape dresses and long slits, on the other hand, are difficult to apply to a variety of garments.” Look for how versatile a new trend is. Only then, jump on board.