Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Get to know... Aastha Gill

BySneha Krishnan
Jun 20, 2025 06:42 AM IST

The singer and songwriter (@AasthaGill) loves to play Call of Duty, hang out with her friends’ babies, and cuddle up with her puppy, Bella

Currently, I am: Working on new music. There’s more to my music than party tracks.

Singer and songwriter Aastha Gill says there’s more to her music than party tracks.
Singer and songwriter Aastha Gill says there’s more to her music than party tracks.

High point in life: When Badshah told me he believed I could be a big pop star. I didn’t have the guts to dream that big.

Low point in life: After my song DJ Wale Babu, I felt lost and clueless. It took me about three years to figure out what my next release should be.

On my playlist: Die With A Smile, by Bruno Mars; Love Ya, by Diljit Dosanjh; Bachke Bachke, by Karan Aujla; and my own release, Paapi.

One thing I would never buy: Flowers for myself. I’d rather have someone gift them to me.

Today I’m craving: Home-cooked food.

Last thing I ordered online: Marvis toothpaste. I saw a Victoria’s Secret model use it, and it is really good.

App I check before going to bed: Call of Duty. I play a bit before I sleep.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Enjoy whatever you’re doing. There’s plenty of time later to worry about stress and responsibilities, so chill and live in the moment.

My favourite subject in school: Art. My art teacher believed I’d become a painter.

My secret skill: Cooking! I love to do it when I am alone at home.

A superpower I wish I had: Being invisible when I choose.

My favourite Sunday memory: Spending time with the babies of my best friends.

My plans for next Sunday: Chilling with family, cuddling my puppy Bella, and lying in bed doing nothing.

My most star-struck moment: Seeing Shah Rukh Khan for the first time at an Ambani wedding. When he walked into the room, I was speechless. I couldn’t take my eyes off him.

My favourite bad habit: Not saying a word until I brush my teeth. I communicate in sign language until I’m ready to talk.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Skip the opportunity. I’ve learnt from the past and I’m excited about the future.

The best thing about fame: It’s not for everyone. But if you know how to handle it, you’ll rock it.

The worst thing about fame: It really is not for everybody. If you don’t know how to handle it, it can slip right through your fingers.

From HT Brunch, June 21, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Aastha Gill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On