Get to know... Aastha Gill

Currently, I am: Working on new music. There’s more to my music than party tracks. Singer and songwriter Aastha Gill says there’s more to her music than party tracks.

High point in life: When Badshah told me he believed I could be a big pop star. I didn’t have the guts to dream that big.

Low point in life: After my song DJ Wale Babu, I felt lost and clueless. It took me about three years to figure out what my next release should be.

On my playlist: Die With A Smile, by Bruno Mars; Love Ya, by Diljit Dosanjh; Bachke Bachke, by Karan Aujla; and my own release, Paapi.

One thing I would never buy: Flowers for myself. I’d rather have someone gift them to me.

Today I’m craving: Home-cooked food.

Last thing I ordered online: Marvis toothpaste. I saw a Victoria’s Secret model use it, and it is really good.

App I check before going to bed: Call of Duty. I play a bit before I sleep.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Enjoy whatever you’re doing. There’s plenty of time later to worry about stress and responsibilities, so chill and live in the moment.

My favourite subject in school: Art. My art teacher believed I’d become a painter.

My secret skill: Cooking! I love to do it when I am alone at home.

A superpower I wish I had: Being invisible when I choose.

My favourite Sunday memory: Spending time with the babies of my best friends.

My plans for next Sunday: Chilling with family, cuddling my puppy Bella, and lying in bed doing nothing.

My most star-struck moment: Seeing Shah Rukh Khan for the first time at an Ambani wedding. When he walked into the room, I was speechless. I couldn’t take my eyes off him.

My favourite bad habit: Not saying a word until I brush my teeth. I communicate in sign language until I’m ready to talk.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Skip the opportunity. I’ve learnt from the past and I’m excited about the future.

The best thing about fame: It’s not for everyone. But if you know how to handle it, you’ll rock it.

The worst thing about fame: It really is not for everybody. If you don’t know how to handle it, it can slip right through your fingers.

From HT Brunch, June 21, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch