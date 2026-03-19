Get to know... Akshay Gupta
Racecar driver Akshay Gupta (@AkshayMotorsport) is craving butter chicken, wishing he could read minds, and building his own EV car company
Currently I am: Racing at the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie in Germany in the Porsche Cayman GT4 class, and building an EV car company in India.
High point in life: Selling my start-up at 28.
Low point in life: Losing my mother at 22. To cope, I immersed myself in work. But eventually I learnt how to deal with grief.
On my playlist: Always, by Daniel Caesar; Already Gone, by Sleeping at Last; Geography, by Tom Misch.
One thing I would never buy: A cricket bat.
Today I’m craving: Butter chicken.
Last thing I ordered online: An analogue alarm clock.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself and be a little kinder to yourself.
My favourite subject in school: Physics.
My secret skill: I can do a decent forensic analysis of a company by just reading its annual reports and doing a little research.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Reading minds.
My favourite Sunday memory: Riding my bicycle for hours as a child, watching Cartoon Network, and enjoying dinner with my cousins.
My plans for next Sunday: My book club in Ahmedabad, socialising and meeting my four-year-old niece.
My favourite bad habit: Sharing Reels with all my close friends as a way to stay connected.
If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d travel back and spend time with my mother.
The best thing about fame: You can inspire people to live better, to overcome hurdles with determination and follow their passion.
The worst thing about fame: You cannot enjoy the little things in public spaces.
From HT Brunch, March 21, 2026
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