Get to know... Akshay Gupta

Currently I am: Racing at the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie in Germany in the Porsche Cayman GT4 class, and building an EV car company in India. Racecar driver Akshay Gupta wishes he was kinder to himself when he was 18.

High point in life: Selling my start-up at 28.

Low point in life: Losing my mother at 22. To cope, I immersed myself in work. But eventually I learnt how to deal with grief.

On my playlist: Always, by Daniel Caesar; Already Gone, by Sleeping at Last; Geography, by Tom Misch.

One thing I would never buy: A cricket bat.

Today I’m craving: Butter chicken.

Last thing I ordered online: An analogue alarm clock.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself and be a little kinder to yourself.

My favourite subject in school: Physics.

My secret skill: I can do a decent forensic analysis of a company by just reading its annual reports and doing a little research.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Reading minds.

My favourite Sunday memory: Riding my bicycle for hours as a child, watching Cartoon Network, and enjoying dinner with my cousins.

My plans for next Sunday: My book club in Ahmedabad, socialising and meeting my four-year-old niece.

My favourite bad habit: Sharing Reels with all my close friends as a way to stay connected.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d travel back and spend time with my mother.

The best thing about fame: You can inspire people to live better, to overcome hurdles with determination and follow their passion.

The worst thing about fame: You cannot enjoy the little things in public spaces.

From HT Brunch, March 21, 2026

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