Get to know... Ankit Siwach

Currently I am: Levelling up my tennis skills, preparing to shoot S2 of a show. Ankit Siwach is levelling up his tennis skills and shooting for a show.

High point in life: The final match of my last university volleyball tournament. We lost, but the opposing team carried me on their shoulders and took a lap around the ground to celebrate.

Low point in life: When I broke my legs and underwent surgery. I was bedridden for a few months and was depressed. It took me time to get back on my feet.

One thing I would never buy: An expensive watch.

Today I’m craving: Mutton nihari with tandoori roti.

Last thing I ordered online: A helmet.

App I check before bed: Google Maps. I map paths to different countries virtually.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be a little more stubborn.

My favourite subject in school: English literature.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness and ethics.

My secret skill is: I sing well.

A magic tool I wish I had: Something that could feel the hungry and helpless.

My favourite Sunday memory: A morning that would start with mom’s aloo parantha and a banana milkshake. Then cricket. Then a nap. Then video games. I’d watch Cartoon Network and discuss episode theories on landline calls with friends. Rajma Chawal for dinner, with WWE on TV. Playing with GI Joe and reading comics before falling asleep.

My plans for next Sunday: Watching TV on the sofa all day.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting John Abraham. He wished me luck, and I will cherish that day for life.

My favourite bad habit: Over-ordering food. Gluttony is my biggest sin.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back and focus more on the things I loved doing, without losing myself to the pressure of being good at something everyone wants me to be.

From HT Brunch, May 2, 2026

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