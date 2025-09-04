Get to know... Aparshakti Khurana
Actor Aparshakti Khurana (@Aparshakti_Khurana) is craving a big juicy burger, and wishing he could read people’s minds. He also reveals why he’ll never splurge on denims
Currently I am: Juggling a little bit of everything – acting, hosting, singing, writing, composing... this thing, that thing.
High point in life: The day I stopped saying “Your Honour” and started saying “Hello, I’m your RJ”. That shift from courtrooms to studios was the first time I felt like I was home.
Low point in life: Losing my dad two years ago.
On my playlist: NaQabil, by KhoslaRaghu; Maayathe, by Pina Colada Blues; Love Talks, by Savi Kahlon.
One thing I would never buy: Denims or running shoes at full price. Sale zindabad!
Today I’m craving: A messy, juicy burger.
Last thing I ordered online: Protein bars.
App I check before bed: WhatsApp and Spotify.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Dream big – but don’t waste time chasing what doesn’t sit right in your gut. Find your calling and go all in.
My favourite subject in school: English, Hindi and Punjabi.
I’d swipe right on: Chocolate.
My secret skill: I can bat and bowl with both hands.
A superpower I wish I had: The ability to read people’s minds.
My favourite Sunday memory: Waking up early to catch Jungle Book, Ramayan, Flop Show and Fatichar on Doordarshan. And then, playing cricket.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. I don’t remember what I said. I’m pretty sure I just smiled a lot and nodded.
My favourite bad habit: Chocolate.
If I could travel backward or forward in time… I’d head back to the 1950s and live out the golden age of cinema – not just act in it, like I did in Jubilee, but actually be there, soaking in the era’s magic.
The best thing about fame: You get featured in HT Brunch’s Personal Agenda.
The worst thing about fame: You’re always in the public eye.
From HT Brunch, September 6, 2025
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch