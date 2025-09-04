Get to know... Aparshakti Khurana

Currently I am: Juggling a little bit of everything – acting, hosting, singing, writing, composing... this thing, that thing. Aparshakti Khurana says his most starstruck moment was when he met Shah Rukh Khan.

High point in life: The day I stopped saying “Your Honour” and started saying “Hello, I’m your RJ”. That shift from courtrooms to studios was the first time I felt like I was home.

Low point in life: Losing my dad two years ago.

On my playlist: NaQabil, by KhoslaRaghu; Maayathe, by Pina Colada Blues; Love Talks, by Savi Kahlon.

One thing I would never buy: Denims or running shoes at full price. Sale zindabad!

Today I’m craving: A messy, juicy burger.

Last thing I ordered online: Protein bars.

App I check before bed: WhatsApp and Spotify.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Dream big – but don’t waste time chasing what doesn’t sit right in your gut. Find your calling and go all in.

My favourite subject in school: English, Hindi and Punjabi.

I’d swipe right on: Chocolate.

My secret skill: I can bat and bowl with both hands.

A superpower I wish I had: The ability to read people’s minds.

My favourite Sunday memory: Waking up early to catch Jungle Book, Ramayan, Flop Show and Fatichar on Doordarshan. And then, playing cricket.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. I don’t remember what I said. I’m pretty sure I just smiled a lot and nodded.

My favourite bad habit: Chocolate.

If I could travel backward or forward in time… I’d head back to the 1950s and live out the golden age of cinema – not just act in it, like I did in Jubilee, but actually be there, soaking in the era’s magic.

The best thing about fame: You get featured in HT Brunch’s Personal Agenda.

The worst thing about fame: You’re always in the public eye.

