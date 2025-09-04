Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Get to know... Aparshakti Khurana

ByVeenu Singh
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 06:07 pm IST

Actor Aparshakti Khurana (@Aparshakti_Khurana) is craving a big juicy burger, and wishing he could read people’s minds. He also reveals why he’ll never splurge on denims

Currently I am: Juggling a little bit of everything – acting, hosting, singing, writing, composing... this thing, that thing.

Aparshakti Khurana says his most starstruck moment was when he met Shah Rukh Khan.
Aparshakti Khurana says his most starstruck moment was when he met Shah Rukh Khan.

High point in life: The day I stopped saying “Your Honour” and started saying “Hello, I’m your RJ”. That shift from courtrooms to studios was the first time I felt like I was home.

Low point in life: Losing my dad two years ago.

On my playlist: NaQabil, by KhoslaRaghu; Maayathe, by Pina Colada Blues; Love Talks, by Savi Kahlon.

One thing I would never buy: Denims or running shoes at full price. Sale zindabad!

Today I’m craving: A messy, juicy burger.

Last thing I ordered online: Protein bars.

App I check before bed: WhatsApp and Spotify.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Dream big – but don’t waste time chasing what doesn’t sit right in your gut. Find your calling and go all in.

My favourite subject in school: English, Hindi and Punjabi.

I’d swipe right on: Chocolate.

My secret skill: I can bat and bowl with both hands.

A superpower I wish I had: The ability to read people’s minds.

My favourite Sunday memory: Waking up early to catch Jungle Book, Ramayan, Flop Show and Fatichar on Doordarshan. And then, playing cricket.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. I don’t remember what I said. I’m pretty sure I just smiled a lot and nodded.

My favourite bad habit: Chocolate.

If I could travel backward or forward in time… I’d head back to the 1950s and live out the golden age of cinema – not just act in it, like I did in Jubilee, but actually be there, soaking in the era’s magic.

The best thing about fame: You get featured in HT Brunch’s Personal Agenda.

The worst thing about fame: You’re always in the public eye.

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2025

