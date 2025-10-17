Get to know... Aslam Inamdar

High point in life: When I saw my mother on screen at the season 12 match stadium. She had taken a flight to see me in action. It was an emotional moment. Aslam Inamdar would swipe right on honesty and kindness.

Low point in life: Fracturing my leg in 2014. It was tough financially too. I didn’t have a house, or money for the hospital bills. Slowly, things got better, and I emerged as a fighter.

On my playlist: 295, by Sidhu Moose Wala; O Shera, by Manmohan Waris and Kamal Heer; Nidarr, by Dino James.

One thing I would never buy: Cigarettes and alcohol.

Today I’m craving: Some good mutton.

The last thing I ordered online: Khichdi.

App I check before going to bed: I play PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Keep working hard, accept every situation as it comes. Believe in yourself. Do not fret why God made you go through that.

My favourite subject in school: English and sports.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty and kindness.

My secret skill: I enjoy cooking, especially mutton and chicken. I often try new recipes, and my friends love what I cook for them.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Anything that makes me win another trophy for Puneri Paltan.

My favourite Sunday memory: Being with my friends, going for a long drive.

My most star-struck moment: Being selected for the Asian Games, it was a very special meeting with Ashok Shinde (the Puneri Paltan team mentor). I have admired him for years, and I have learnt a lot from him. I was simply star-struck when I met him.

My favourite bad habit: I still chew my nails.

If I could travel forward in time: I would love to see what technology looks like in the future and how it has changed our lives.

The best thing about fame: The love and respect from fans, and the fact that you can make your parents feel proud of your achievements.

The worst thing about fame: It can impact you negatively if you do not remain humble and grounded. You cannot let fame govern what you do and how you do it.

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch