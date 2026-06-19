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    Get to know... Ishika Gagneja

    The Dangal actor is shooting for her next role, indulging in skincare and wishing she could teleport

    Published on: Jun 19, 2026 4:13 AM IST
    By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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    Currently I am: Shooting for a new project, working on my craft, and attending dance classes.

    Ishika Gagneja’s most star-struck moment was when she met Sridevi on the sets of Dhadak.
    Ishika Gagneja’s most star-struck moment was when she met Sridevi on the sets of Dhadak.

    High point in life: Watching myself as a child artist in Dangal on the big screen. Also, being part of Border 2.

    Low point in life: The 2020 lockdown. It was stressful, but spending time with family, working out and journaling helped me come out stronger.

    On my playlist: Iktara, from Wake up Sid; Ishq Da Chehra, from Border 2; Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

    One thing I would never buy: Shortcuts that feel dishonest. I’d rather take the long route with hard work, consistency, and intention.

    Today I’m craving: Homemade rajma rice.

    Last thing I ordered online: Skincare and haircare.

    App I check before bed: WhatsApp, to make sure I haven’t missed anything important.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself — you’re amazing.

    My favourite subject in school: Mathematics. I loved the challenge and clarity that came with solving problems.

    I’d swipe right on: Kindness.

    My secret skill: Reading people and understanding their energy.

    A superpower I wish I had: Teleportation, to visit loved ones any time.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Watching films with family, eating home-cooked food and playing outdoors.

    My plans for next Sunday: Lunch with friends and dinner with family

    My most star-struck moment: Meeting Sridevi while shooting for Dhadak.

    My favourite bad habit: Overthinking and overanalysing things unnecessarily.

    From HT Brunch, June 20, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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