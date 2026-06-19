Get to know... Ishika Gagneja

Currently I am: Shooting for a new project, working on my craft, and attending dance classes. Ishika Gagneja’s most star-struck moment was when she met Sridevi on the sets of Dhadak.

High point in life: Watching myself as a child artist in Dangal on the big screen. Also, being part of Border 2.

Low point in life: The 2020 lockdown. It was stressful, but spending time with family, working out and journaling helped me come out stronger.

On my playlist: Iktara, from Wake up Sid; Ishq Da Chehra, from Border 2; Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

One thing I would never buy: Shortcuts that feel dishonest. I’d rather take the long route with hard work, consistency, and intention.

Today I’m craving: Homemade rajma rice.

Last thing I ordered online: Skincare and haircare.

App I check before bed: WhatsApp, to make sure I haven’t missed anything important.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself — you’re amazing.

My favourite subject in school: Mathematics. I loved the challenge and clarity that came with solving problems.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness.

My secret skill: Reading people and understanding their energy.

A superpower I wish I had: Teleportation, to visit loved ones any time.

My favourite Sunday memory: Watching films with family, eating home-cooked food and playing outdoors.

My plans for next Sunday: Lunch with friends and dinner with family

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Sridevi while shooting for Dhadak.

My favourite bad habit: Overthinking and overanalysing things unnecessarily.

From HT Brunch, June 20, 2026

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