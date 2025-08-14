Get to know... Mohit Hiranandani

Currently, I am: Feeling great. I just hosted a panel at Amazon Beautyverse 2025. Mohit Hiranandani doesn’t leave the house without his car keys, house keys, and extra perfume.

High point in life: Right now, this is my high point! It changes every day. There should be a high point every day in your life. That’s when you know it’s worth living.

Low point in life: Considering the mishaps and wars around the world, I can’t say I’ve experienced any great suffering. I just hope it gets better for all of us.

On my playlist: I’m listening to Sidhu Moose Wala’s Paapi on loop. I love Raj Shamani’s podcast. And sometimes, I watch “The Having Said That” show.

On my speed dial: My wife, Steffi.

Today I’m craving: That chicken katsu curry bowl I’m seeing so many people eating online.

My next big splurge: Probably some new shades. And if I’m feeling extra adventurous, then maybe some stocks.

Last thing I ordered online: A Lacoste shirt, from Amazon.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: I’d tell him to take it easy. That he’s going to have a great life ahead.He’ll find a beautiful wife who understands him. And that he should be thankful there is so much he doesn’t have to worry about.

My secret skill: I can deliver an answer on the spot without going blank. And I sound fantastic.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: I’d love to teleport, become invisible, or shape-shift.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Spending time with my dad. We had a set routine; we’d pick up breakfast and then get take-away orders for my sister and mum, who’d prefer to stay home. And I’d help him fix the stereo, or the car, or whatever needed fixing that day.

My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Abhishek Bachchan. He’s so charismatic and fun.

My favourite bad habit: I smoke and drink sometimes. Then, I take a month off to detox.

If I could travel back/forward in time, I’d... Stay in the present. I’m too scared to see the future, and I’ve already lived my past.

A trait I despise in people: I can’t set boundaries. So, I don’t like how easily it comes to others.

I won’t leave the house without: Car keys, house keys, and extra perfume.

The best thing about fame: Getting to do what I love, getting interviewed... it’s the best.

The worst thing about fame: People who are famous cannot be their normal selves. Because they’re judged for it.

From HT Brunch, Aug 16, 2025

