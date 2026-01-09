Get to know... Neeti Mohan

Currently I am: In the car, on my way to record a podcast with Bharti Singh. I am also promoting my new song, Mirza. Singer Neeti Mohan says living in the present is the best way to get through life.

High point in life: Every time I sing, hold my child in my arms, or when I help someone.

Low point in life: Seeing my parents unwell and being helpless after a point. And knowing that my father could not attend my wedding.

On my playlist: John Mayer, AR Rahman and Hanumankind.

One thing I would never buy: Whatever is hyped and trending.

Today I’m craving: A strong, double-shot cappuccino.

Last thing I ordered online: A bongo for my son.

App I check before bed: WhatsApp, to sort out scheduling issues for the next day.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Follow your heart and follow your gut; you’re always right.

My favourite subject in school: Hindi.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness. Specifically, on people who help others, even those who use social media to explore and promote new talent.

My secret skill: I manage my time and my personal relationships with people well.

A superpower I wish I had: To instantly heal and comfort people—emotionally and mentally. A little touch of magic that brings peace, strength, and positivity to anyone who needs it.

My favourite Sunday memory: Eating chhola toast at home. We used to help my mother with chopping the onions and coriander, and toasting the bread. We would all have a big brunch together with ketchup and fruits.

My plans for next Sunday: I am travelling to Dubai with my child for an event. We will be meeting our cousins there and taking a quick two-day break.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting AR Rahman for the first time. I didn’t know whether to touch his feet, shake his hand, or lie down flat on the floor! I ended up performing with him on stage a few hours later.

My favourite bad habit: I used to procrastinate. I have finally gotten rid of it. But it was my sweet spot where I could be lazy for a moment.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: I live in the present, and it’s so beautiful. I love it.

The best thing about fame: You have the power to spark confidence in someone who may not be able to tell their family what they want to pursue in life, by showing them that it can be done.

The worst thing about fame: Believing that it will last forever. It could mess up your mental health.

From HT Brunch, January 10, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch