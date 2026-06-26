Get to know... Raj Varma aka Snax

Currently, I am: Shooting for the Esports World Cup announcement with a brand. Raj Varma’s most star-struck moment was when he met Virat Kohli last year.

High point in life: The day I fulfilled my parents’ dream and bought our family our first home in Mumbai.

Low point in life: A day before an esports tournament, I fractured my arm while arm wrestling. It almost cost me my career. But it taught me valuable lessons about the unpredictability of life.

On my playlist: Innerbloom, by Rüfüs Du Sol; Music Sounds Better with You, by Stardust; Purple Noise, by Boris Brejcha.

One thing I would never buy: Expensive shoes.

Today I’m craving: Hyderabad’s special Govind dosa.

Last thing I ordered online: My moto-vlogging gear from DJI.

App I check before going to bed: Whoop, the health app.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stay away from people who are with you only because they benefit from you.

My favourite subject in school: Maths.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty.

My secret skill: I’m good at badminton.

A superpower I wish I had: A time machine. I just want to know which year I’ll buy my dream car.

My favourite Sunday memory: Early morning gully cricket with friends, followed by breakfast of hot idli and vada.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Virat Kohli, last year for a shoot. I still have that picture as my wallpaper because I still can’t believe it happened.

My favourite bad habit: I don’t think about calories before eating.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Change nothing. I’m proud of myself and the phases I’ve gone through in life. Everything happens for a reason.

The best thing about fame: Interacting with fans, meeting people from different cities and states, and feeling blessed with the love and support they show you.

The worst thing about fame: You can’t step out with loved ones and enjoy moments without getting noticed. But most of the time, fans respect my space.

From HT Brunch, June 27, 2026

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