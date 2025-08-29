Get to know... Stebin Ben
Singer Stebin Ben (@StebinBen) is obsessed with cars, inspired by Pritam’s compositions, and is currently craving Chinese noodles
Currently, I am: Travelling to London and Dubai to meet friends and family. And promoting my song Sajna.
High point in life: Every concert where I perform. Even a small private one. I simply love the thrilling, energetic atmosphere.
Low point in life: The pandemic. I was away from my family and my friends; it was a negative situation everywhere.
On my playlist: Khabar Nahi, by Vishal and Shekhar; Sahiba, my song, composed by Jasleen Royal; Ye Tune Kya Kiya, by Javed Bashir, Rajat Arora, and Pritam.
One thing I would never buy: A luxury suitcase. No matter how luxurious it is, it will get damaged, because I travel often, and airlines are typically careless.
Today I’m craving: Chinese noodles with Indian spices and vegetables.
Last thing I ordered online: Hair-setting products from Amazon.
App I check before bed: Instagram. That’s the last—and the first—thing I do in the day.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stay focused and do not give up, and remember that every day is an opportunity. You have to learn, you have to chase your goals.
My favourite subject in school: English and Math.
I’d swipe right on: Good looks and kindness.
My secret skill: I can make friends easily. It makes it easier to attract the people I want in my life.
A superpower I wish I had: To think of melodies the way Pritam da (music composer Pritam Chakraborty) does instinctively. He effortlessly blends emotions into his compositions, It’s magic.
My favourite Sunday memory: I’m a huge car fanatic. I love driving. So my Sunday memories are of early morning drives in Mumbai with friends.
My plans for next Sunday: I’m in London.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Shah Rukh Khan at my concert. I was like, “Oh my God, that’s Shah Rukh Khan coming towards me!” All I could do was bow down to him while singing. He appreciated my singing.
My favourite bad habit: Tequila shots with friends at party time.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back and invest in gold and the right stock and come back to the present to enjoy it’s rewards.
The best thing about fame: The attention. Fans like you. You are being celebrated every day, everywhere.
The worst thing about fame: Lack of privacy. Also, you have to be careful with every sentence that comes out of your mouth.
From HT Brunch, August 30, 2025
