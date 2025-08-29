Get to know... Stebin Ben

Currently, I am: Travelling to London and Dubai to meet friends and family. And promoting my song Sajna. Singer Stebin Ben can never forget the time Shah Rukh Khan complimented him.

High point in life: Every concert where I perform. Even a small private one. I simply love the thrilling, energetic atmosphere.

Low point in life: The pandemic. I was away from my family and my friends; it was a negative situation everywhere.

On my playlist: Khabar Nahi, by Vishal and Shekhar; Sahiba, my song, composed by Jasleen Royal; Ye Tune Kya Kiya, by Javed Bashir, Rajat Arora, and Pritam.

One thing I would never buy: A luxury suitcase. No matter how luxurious it is, it will get damaged, because I travel often, and airlines are typically careless.

Today I’m craving: Chinese noodles with Indian spices and vegetables.

Last thing I ordered online: Hair-setting products from Amazon.

App I check before bed: Instagram. That’s the last—and the first—thing I do in the day.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stay focused and do not give up, and remember that every day is an opportunity. You have to learn, you have to chase your goals.

My favourite subject in school: English and Math.

I’d swipe right on: Good looks and kindness.

My secret skill: I can make friends easily. It makes it easier to attract the people I want in my life.

A superpower I wish I had: To think of melodies the way Pritam da (music composer Pritam Chakraborty) does instinctively. He effortlessly blends emotions into his compositions, It’s magic.

My favourite Sunday memory: I’m a huge car fanatic. I love driving. So my Sunday memories are of early morning drives in Mumbai with friends.

My plans for next Sunday: I’m in London.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Shah Rukh Khan at my concert. I was like, “Oh my God, that’s Shah Rukh Khan coming towards me!” All I could do was bow down to him while singing. He appreciated my singing.

My favourite bad habit: Tequila shots with friends at party time.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back and invest in gold and the right stock and come back to the present to enjoy it’s rewards.

The best thing about fame: The attention. Fans like you. You are being celebrated every day, everywhere.

The worst thing about fame: Lack of privacy. Also, you have to be careful with every sentence that comes out of your mouth.

From HT Brunch, August 30, 2025

