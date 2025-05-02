Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Heroes weep, heroines have exes. See how Indian romance novels are changing

ByChristalle Fernandes
May 02, 2025 05:26 AM IST

So, this is love. No brooding heroes – men go to therapy. No virgin brides – women may not even want to wed. Even mummy-papa are chill. OK, Cupid. Refresh the page

Stock markets soar and plummet. Orange Presidents get elected in and out of office. Hemlines rise and rise. Vinyls give way to cassette tapes, which give way to CDs, which give way to iPods, which give way to streaming and vinyl again. And through it all, love has been a constant. Romance novels have sold steadily. Because, who doesn’t love a good love story? Who doesn’t want to see a hero melt, a feisty heroine meet her match, a star-crossed pairing, a meet-cute, a tender first kiss and a promise of forever?

Today, couples in books are in no rush to get married. They want to figure out life first. (GENERATED USING CHATGPT BY KRITIKA KAPOOR)
Today, couples in books are in no rush to get married. They want to figure out life first. (GENERATED USING CHATGPT BY KRITIKA KAPOOR)
‘Readers want to see main characters have ambitions and goals,’ says author Radhika Agrawal.
‘Readers want to see main characters have ambitions and goals,’ says author Radhika Agrawal.
Heroes are opening up, showing their emotions, and being vulnerable on the page. (GENERATED USING CHATGPT BY KRITIKA KAPOOR)
Heroes are opening up, showing their emotions, and being vulnerable on the page. (GENERATED USING CHATGPT BY KRITIKA KAPOOR)
Heroines are setting boundaries, chasing dreams, and putting themselves first. (GENERATED USING CHATGPT BY CHRISTALLE FERNANDES)
Heroines are setting boundaries, chasing dreams, and putting themselves first. (GENERATED USING CHATGPT BY CHRISTALLE FERNANDES)
Nona Uppal’s book is all about second chances, and learning to love again.
Nona Uppal’s book is all about second chances, and learning to love again.
Nayantara Violet Alva says Indian romance novels are more about the community than the couple.
Nayantara Violet Alva says Indian romance novels are more about the community than the couple.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Heroes weep, heroines have exes. See how Indian romance novels are changing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On