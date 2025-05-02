Heroes weep, heroines have exes. See how Indian romance novels are changing

Stock markets soar and plummet. Orange Presidents get elected in and out of office. Hemlines rise and rise. Vinyls give way to cassette tapes, which give way to CDs, which give way to iPods, which give way to streaming and vinyl again. And through it all, love has been a constant. Romance novels have sold steadily. Because, who doesn’t love a good love story? Who doesn’t want to see a hero melt, a feisty heroine meet her match, a star-crossed pairing, a meet-cute, a tender first kiss and a promise of forever?

Today, couples in books are in no rush to get married. They want to figure out life first. (GENERATED USING CHATGPT BY KRITIKA KAPOOR)