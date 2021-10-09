HT Brunch Mental Health Cover Story: The best mental health pages online, writes Tulsi Kapoor

As someone who lives with anxiety, it’s been quite a journey, especially through this pandemic. Everyone has felt so isolated, it’s no wonder that mental health has been in greater need of support than ever. While I always recommend being diagnosed and treated by a professional psychotherapist, I have had the opportunity to create an environment that helps me cope with anxiety on a regular basis. This includes creating a support group or circle of friends or family that I trust and feel safe with in my worst moments. I also practice certain techniques like deep breathing or meditation, because they help me unwind, especially if I’ve been overly anxious or had an anxiety attack. Keeping a routine helps me stay grounded and predict what’s next in my day. This reduces the uneasiness or paranoia I feel about an uncertain future. Small habits make a difference and help me coexist with anxiety better.

What has also helped me is the content I read online. I read articles, blogs and follow social media accounts that not only offer support but also information about mental health, self-care, and different mood disorders. Increasing my knowledge on what so many of us struggle with helps me feel less lost and alone. It’s incredible how many people around the world are struggling with similar fears and are now open to discussing them. I can relate to a lot of shared content and that makes my mental health recovery less lonesome.

When I look for a social media account on anxiety, I look at the handle’s credentials, to see if the information is verifiable. If they are motivational blogs, I look for positive affirmations that can help me soothe my anxieties. I also like to read about personal experiences, so I follow a few personal blogs. These don’t necessarily have to have a positive spin. Sometimes it’s important to hold space for our feelings as they are, in the moment. I think it takes a lot of strength to share yourself without frills or filters. To see people do this gives me the courage to keep working on myself.

Tulsi Kapoor is a Mumbai-based singer-songwriter, musician, educator, writer and mental health advocate. She is also the granddaughter of the late Shammi Kapoor.

