“I love watching thrillers before bedtime,” Tanishk Bagchi confesses

“My love for music transcends languages and genres,” says Tanishk Bagchi, who is currently spooling out hits galore in the musical world. Tracking Tanishk down is like looking for Alladin’s lamp – coincidentally, he reveals, he too went shopping for lamps recently! His hashtag encapsulates his personality – read on to find out what it is!

List three things nobody knows about you.

I am spiritual, I can’t really cook and I sleep on the left side of the bed.

What music do you like to listen to before falling off to sleep?

Music which might inspire me to create and to break stereotypes.

Any favourite lullaby as a child?

My dad, Nandakumar, strumming his guitar.

And what is your lullaby now?

I love ballads by Brian Anderson and pop/rock by Richard Marx.

Who are your musical gurus?

My dad and my mom, Sharmistha Das. I have imbibed my love for Spanish and Indian classical music from my mom.

Who are your favourite Indian singers?

Arijit Singh. Among female singers, I like working with Neha Kakkar, Zara Khan. Everyone I work with has a unique voice.

A bedtime habit you have recently developed?

Wrapping up with some good visual content. I love watching thrillers.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Stay true to yourself and your relationship.

What is the coolest thing about being a lyricist-composer-singer?

You can finish a song faster.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#MadeInTheStudio

Bedside stories

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

Chai, toast and eggs. I am a simple aadmi!

What’s on your bedside table?

A new lamp I bought at a shop after a lot of thought.

What do you wear to bed?

An oversized T-shirt which is so big that I’m out of it by morning!

The last thing you do before going to bed?

Pray to Lord Hanuman. I’ve recorded the Hanuman Chalisa to a music track.

This or that?

Tandoori chicken or grilled chicken?

Tandoori chicken

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli

Lata Mangeshkar or Asha Bhosle?

Asha Bhosle

Black or white?

Black

From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021

