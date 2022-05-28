In Bed With Elli AvrRam: “My grandma told me, ‘Never go to bed angry’”

Actor Elli AvrRam is back in Mumbai from Ooty, where she was completing her film opposite Dhanush titled Naane Varuven, which marks her Kollywood (the Tamil film industry, based in Tamil Nadu) debut. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, she moved to India on February 14, 2012, to realise her childhood dream of becoming a Bollywood actor, which materialised with her debut in Mickey Virus, 2013.

“I was also in Rishikesh shooting Goodbye,” she says, adding, “Today, I have chutti! I slept late but woke up at 10 am, although I put my alarm for noon. I’ve booked myself a massage.”

Elli makes sure she sees her family at least once a year. “Other than that, we’re always on FaceTime with each other but that’s not the same as meeting in person!” says the actor, who loves expressing herself through dance and was seen with Amir Khan in the hit number Har Funn Maula.

She also appeared in a Swedish short film in 2020 for which she won the best actress award at the Stockholm City Film Festival. “People don’t even know me there. So, this recognition feels great,” she says.

What’s the most fashionable thing you’ve ever worn to bed?

Recently, a friend gifted me a beautiful red set of top, pants and a robe in silky soft fabric. I can’t remember the name of the brand, but I feel very fancy wearing it and going to sleep.

Any other accessories or clothing you like?

I love cute and quirky sleeping eye masks—I have three of them! Back home in Sweden, I’d be crazy about cozy socks and pyjamas.

Which celebrity is most likely to have the best sleepwear closet?

I’d be curious to know whether Ranveer Singh has quirky, cool pyjama sets.

Describe your bed.

I have a queen-size bed covered in white bedsheets with a beige blanket. There are white curtains all around my bed. I have a lot of teddies too—Froggie, Nemo, Unicorn and Tweety—and my cat, Charles.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Honesty.

Do you follow a sleep hygiene?

I always have my gratitude moment, where I say thank you for things during the day. Then, once I’ve given my Charles baby hundreds of kisses and lots of pets, I’m ready to sleep.

And a relationship advice you’d give to couples?

It’s something my grandmom always told me since I was a kid and it’s something I’ve always kept it in mind: Never go to bed together without solving an argument or being angry with one another.

A Health Shot you swear by?

Have your dinner at least three hours before you go to bed.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Quirky.

Bedside stories

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Remove my sleeping eye-mask.

And immediately after that…?

Snooze my phone alarm and turn the flight-mode off.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

In the middle—I’m the queen in my bed!

What do you wear to bed?

Pyjamas and my heart-shaped diamond ring from Orra.

What’s always on your bedside table?

Water, a book and a candle.

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

I love having my favourite cup of silver needle white tea.

This or that?

Kaftans or shorts?

I love my shorts.

Fluffy bed or coir mattress?

Coir mattress.

Bed tea or breakfast in bed?

Bed tea!

What’s on your playlist?

Fidaai by Rahul Jain,

Maula Mere Maula by Roop Kumar Rathod,

Kudi Main Mean by Avina Shah,

Har Funn Maula by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan,

Chan Kithan by Ali Sethi.

From HT Brunch, May 28, 2022

