In Bed With Jasmin Bhasin: “Post-Covid, I’m wary of crowds”

Actor Jasmin Bhasin chatters away a mile a minute and her off-screen effervescence matches her bubbly screen personality. But there is grit beneath the gloss. She exults, “I feel motivated and proud of myself because I have done everything on my own. I left home when I was 18 and took education loans to study, and later settled them. Then I struggled in showbiz and survived. I have never depended on anyone else.”

Born in Kota, Jasmin says she had never given acting a thought. She was pursuing hotel management and working in Delhi when she was spotted for a modelling assignment. Bhasin recalls, “It was a huge campaign. I gave it a try thinking that God is showing me a path. After that, I’ve never taken a break from work.” Bhasin has since acted in well-known television shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, and been a popular constant in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. “Now I am getting into films, which was my dream,” she enthuses.

The girl who grew up as an “overpampered brat,” surrounded by a loving joint family, now lives alone. But Jasmin has built a support system—her boyfriend Aly Goni plus her pets, Mia and Rambo. “The first thing I do after opening my eyes in the morning,” she declares, “is cuddle with my pets while fuelling up on coffee. Those 20 minutes are therapy which prepares me for the day ahead.”

Three things nobody knows about you?

1. People say that I am very sweet... and I am; but I’m also very hot-tempered and when I lose my cool, I am the most horrible person to deal with.

2. Nobody knows that when I was in school I wanted to become a politician.

3. I have this fetish for collecting handbags, I spend a lot of my money on them.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#unpredictablymoody because I myself don’t know what my next move is going to be.

Your guilty pleasure?

I get this craving for meetha at night, especially for fresh pineapple cake. I don’t have just a pastry; I always end up ordering a half-kilo cake twice a week. I feel so guilty the next day.

One relationship rule you follow?

Be honest with each other.

A health shot you swear by?

A beetroot, amla and lemon shot in the morning.

Do you like surprises?

I love surprises, I’m a little child at times. At times, I tell Aly to send me flowers and when they arrive, I act surprised and say “Oh my God, he has sent me flowers, how sweet!” I am that kind of a stupid person.

What is the weirdest food that you have eaten?

I had octopus and I didn’t enjoy it as it was a new texture for me. I could never eat octopus again.

One thing you would never do in bed?

Eat food. Since childhood, I have this mental block that one cannot eat where one sleeps. Even in the Big Boss house, I wouldn’t let anyone sit on my bed and eat.

The pubs that you frequent?

I’m a teetotaller, and just not a party person. Also, post the pandemic, psychologically, I am still wary of crowds.

An embarrassing memory that you can’t shake off.

On an early morning flight once, I was so sleepy, I entered the men’s washroom. It’s the most embarrassing moment of my life.

Bedside stories

How do you spend ‘me time’?

I sit on my lounger and read or watch something.

Do you need white noise to fall asleep?

No, I can fall asleep anywhere, anytime. I can sleep in a bus, plane, train, car, vanity van. In fact, I sleep better in moving vehicles.

How often do you air your room?

The moment I wake up, I open my balcony. I believe in energy, vibes and cleansing, and that fresh air and sunlight cleanse your house.

What do you wear to bed?

Usually shorts or a spaghetti. Minimum clothing to bed is my rule.

This or that?

Row house in Lokhandwala or bungalow in Lonavala?

Bungalow in Lonavala.

Ryan Gosling or Leonardo DiCaprio?

Leonardo DiCaprio is my all-time crush.

Samosas or dim sums?

I love dim sums but can’t resist samosas. On set, if I smell a samosa, I will reach there and eat it.

From HT Brunch, September 10, 2022

