In Bed With Mika Singh: “If you have a good meal, you’ll be able to sleep well too”

Touted as the ‘bad boy of Bollywood’, Mika Singh is quick to add that he’s the ‘bad boy with a good heart’. Being the younger brother of Daler Mehndi, there was always a pressure on him to prove his worth, but there was no professional rivalry between the two. Making his mark on the music scene with Saawan Mei Lagg Gayi Aag in 1998, Mika has been influenced by artistes like Michael Jackson, Tupac, Gurdas Maan and Jagjit Singh. He has had several Bollywood hits to his credit both with his favourite actor Salman Khan as well as Akshay Kumar. Besides being extremely fond of the several pets he keeps at his farmhouse in Delhi, Mika is passionate about sunglasses and SUVs. And now, he is all set to look for a bride for himself in a unique style with Swayamvar—Mika Di Vohti premiering soon on Star Bharat.

Tell us something that no one knows about you.

I’m a really good writer, composer and a cook too. I’m sure a lot of people don’t know this about me.

What is the one thing that you cook very well?

Aloo ki sabzi and non-vegetarian dishes! I can definitely keep someone happy.

A good night’s sleep or a good night’s meal. Which one would you prefer?

A good meal. If you have a good meal, then you’ll be able to sleep well too.

A surprise that you would love to get.

The best surprise for me would be if my friends could travel from different places to wish me on my birthday. I love celebrating my birthday with my close friends.

So, do you watch any of the reality TV shows?

I do watch reality shows, whenever I have time. When a reality show is a hit and there’s some buzz around it, I watch it to understand what the hype is about.

And what about movies? Are there any favourites?

I watch a lot of movies too. In fact, I watch all the films by Rohit Shetty. I watch all the films with Salman bhai and Bachchan sir. The last movie I enjoyed a lot was Golmaal 5!

One relationship rule that you always follow.

To clear any misunderstanding as there shouldn’t be any anger among friends.

As a musician, whom do you consider to be your ‘icon’?

There are many people who inspire me a lot. As a composer, RD Burman is my all-time favourite. Among singers, Kishore Kumar, Daler paaji, Gurdas Mann and Sukhwinderji. I also look up to Kalyanji as a music director, and Gulzar sir as a writer.

What is true love for you?

Love doesn’t have a definition. You can fall in love with anyone at any point of time. And, you need to love, because it’s the most basic thing in life.

Describe yourself with a hashtag.

#MikaSingh

Bedside stories

Your favourite breakfast in bed?

I like eating croissants with honey, but I do try to control myself as there’s a higher fat content in them. And sometimes, I go for paranthas.

What’s always there on your bedside table?

I have a copper glass on my bedside table that I prefer drinking water from. I also keep some almonds to eat in the morning.

What do you wear to bed at night?

Plain, old and simple clothes that you find at home. They are comfortable and never match in colour. A loose T-shirt and a weird pajama, that’s it.

From HT Brunch, June 11, 2022

