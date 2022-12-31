In Bed With Pragya Jaiswal: “Follow your heart and dream big”

“I was that kid that every parent held as an example to their kids. The one other kids probably hated,” jokes Pragya Jaiswal, revealing that she was the head girl of her school, and excelled in co-curricular activities as well. Then, she decided to pursue acting while studying law in college.

Pragya soon made a name for herself in cinema across South India: from winning the Filmfare Best Debut award for Kanche to playing the female lead in Akhanda. She even met Rajinikanth while shooting for the latter at Ramoji Film City. “He was sweet, warm and humble despite being this massive superstar.” She also had a tryst with Salman Khan while shooting a music video. “Salman sir was genuine and charming and he instantly put me at ease. He’s passionate about his work and leads by example,” she says.

A fitness aficionado, Pragya invests a huge chunk of her non-working hours working out, dancing and doing yoga. “I also learnt baking during the lockdown and make some yummy cakes now,” she reveals her new hobby.

List three things you strongly believe in?

This might sound a bit preachy but: Follow your heart and dream big, then chase your dreams. And, stay positive and be grateful for every single thing that you have.

Your guilty pleasure?

The first thing I do in the morning is check Instagram; I spend way too much time on the app. Our generation is addicted to Instagram but I’m working on that.

Your midnight munch?

Maybe some dry fruits or a protein bar, though I would love a chocolate or a dessert.

A health shot you swear by?

Protein shakes and smoothies do the job, but for me, nothing works as an instant energiser better than a cup of tea or coffee.

Are you bad at remembering people’s names or faces?

I don’t generally forget someone’s name and face if I have been introduced.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Don’t cheat on your partner. If you don’t feel the same for the person anymore, then communicate it.

Who, according to you, think has bedroom eyes?

The actor who plays Gabriel in Emily In Paris has gorgeous eyes.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Vivacious

{ This or that? }

Popcorn or makhana?

Both! Popcorn is irreplaceable in movie theatres, and makhanas are the loveliest snack when you’re at home.

Being in a college or a film studio?

Most definitely being in a film studio. Films are my life and passion.

Watching a film alone or with a group?

I really enjoy watching movies with my friends or family.

{ Bedside stories }

What is on your bedside table?

A bottle of water, my phone, phone charger and the book I am currently reading, Atomic Habits.

What time do you go to sleep?

When I’m shooting, I sleep and wake up early depending on my call time. I’m always disciplined about sleeping by 1am and waking up by 8am because sleeping well can really improve your day.

Do you sleep with a night light?

No! I do not want even a streak of light when I’m sleeping. Absolute darkness.

What do you wear to bed?

Coordinated night suits.

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

