In bed with singer and actor Saba Azad: I’d swipe right for a chef!

She’s as peppy as she appears on stage during a Madboy/Mink gig and as woke as the character she plays in her latest acting venture, Netflix’s Feels Like Ishq. Singer and actor Saba Azad pauses as she ponders over the choices we give her, and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, just like on her social media platforms, which she uses to highlight a variety of causes, political or not. Refusing to pick between her two homes — Mumbai and Delhi — she’s loving the current indie music scene in the country. “Make your music, upload it on the interwebs. If it’s good, it will find an audience,” is her simple advice to aspiring musicians. – Karishma Kuenzang

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. That I taught dance.

2. I’m a pretty decent cook.

3. I want to grow my own food one day.

An on-stage goof-up you can laugh about?

I once did a whole gig with my fly down. Thank God, I had a leotard on under my trousers.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Communication is everything.

Describe your ideal first date.

A long walk. There’s so much you can do over a walk — grab a bite, a drink, stop at a park and look at the trees, and talk endlessly, of course.

On Tinder, you would swipe right to?

A chef. The way to my heart is via my stomach.

Which podcast do you always listen to?

Nerdette hosted by Greta Johnson.

What’s a health shot you swear by?

I add lemon to drinking water. It helps keep the body alkaline.

What’s the craziest thing a fan has done?

I get hilarious marriage proposals with full bio datas in the ‘others’ section of my inbox.

Tell us a dream you constantly saw as a child.

That I’ve shown up for an exam without preparing for it.

A book you take while curling up in your bed?

Currently, My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante.

Bedside stories

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

I starfish down the middle.

Your idea of the perfect breakfast in bed?

Buckwheat pancakes with fresh fruits for the win.

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

My spectacles.

What do you wear to bed?

PJs.

Last person whom you usually text goodnight to?

My mama.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I drink a liter of water.

This or that?

100 million followers on Insta or a Grammy or an Oscar?

Grammy.

Dumping someone or being dumped?

Who likes either? Guess it’s better to be the one to leave than to be left?

Mocktails or cocktails?

Beer.

Kathi rolls and momos or vada pav and sev puri?

Momos and sev puri.

Tinder or a matchmaker?

Insta DMs? (laughs)

Parekh & Singh or Peter Cat Recording Co?

Don’t make me choose between my friends!

Feels Like Ishq or your play, Lovepuke?

Lovepuke had its day in the sun, right now everything feels like ishq!

Morning jogs or gymming at night?

Night workouts.

Instagram or Twitter?

Insta.

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering.

Money or Fame?

Fame.

From HT Brunch, September 12, 2021

