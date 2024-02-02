Is it stress o’clock again? How to manage time better

Guess what? Stress isn’t new. Back in the 1970s, it was already a pesky enough problem that Karl Albrecht, management consultant and author, had enough information to fill a whole book. Stress and the Manager (1979) helpfully broke down the anxious panic into four categories. Time stress was a preoccupation with deadlines and workloads. Encounter stress was triggered by meetings, having to interact and face other people. Anticipatory stress essentially drew from an uncertain future. Situational stress was the unplanned type, when one can’t find a way out.

Time stress is easy to tackle so long as you identify the problem early. (Shutterstock)