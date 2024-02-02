 Is it stress o’clock again? How to manage time better - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Is it stress o'clock again? How to manage time better

Is it stress o’clock again? How to manage time better

BySneha Krishnan
Feb 02, 2024 08:10 AM IST

If time management is a constant worry, don’t freeze, don’t panic. These hacks will keep you ticking

Guess what? Stress isn’t new. Back in the 1970s, it was already a pesky enough problem that Karl Albrecht, management consultant and author, had enough information to fill a whole book. Stress and the Manager (1979) helpfully broke down the anxious panic into four categories. Time stress was a preoccupation with deadlines and workloads. Encounter stress was triggered by meetings, having to interact and face other people. Anticipatory stress essentially drew from an uncertain future. Situational stress was the unplanned type, when one can’t find a way out.

Time stress is easy to tackle so long as you identify the problem early. (Shutterstock)
Time stress is easy to tackle so long as you identify the problem early. (Shutterstock)
Prioritising tasks and making lists works only when one has clarity. (Shuttertsock)
Prioritising tasks and making lists works only when one has clarity. (Shuttertsock)
You also need to accept that not everything is in your control. (Shutterstock)
You also need to accept that not everything is in your control. (Shutterstock)
When a to-do list starts piling up, tell yourself that done is better than perfect. (Shutterstock)
When a to-do list starts piling up, tell yourself that done is better than perfect. (Shutterstock)
Follow Us On