Jeremy Jauncey: Give back as you travel

If the pandemic has inspired you to travel for something more than just to satiate your wanderlust, then our expert has some options that will make your heart happy in more ways than one
By Jeremy Jauncey
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:28 AM IST

Travel for a cause

Trips that give back to society seem to be gathering steam. Any recommendations where I could use my vacation to do good for humanity?

—Varun K, Via Instagram

Absolutely! Check out the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, Sustainable Travel International and of course WWF for travel experiences where you can give back to the local communities and the environment you visit.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, August 15, 2021

