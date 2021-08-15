Jeremy Jauncey: Give back as you travel

Travel for a cause

Trips that give back to society seem to be gathering steam. Any recommendations where I could use my vacation to do good for humanity?

—Varun K, Via Instagram

Absolutely! Check out the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, Sustainable Travel International and of course WWF for travel experiences where you can give back to the local communities and the environment you visit.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

