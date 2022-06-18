Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Karishma Mehta: The ‘right’ time to have a child & how to take a break from work
Karishma Mehta: The ‘right’ time to have a child & how to take a break from work

Taking some time off from work for your mental health shouldn’t be taboo, and is there ever really a right time to have a baby?
It’s important to be able to talk to your partner
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByKarishma Mehta

NO ‘RIGHT TIME’

Q I want to have a baby, but my wife isn’t ready. We’ve been married for six years now. How do we come to an agreement on when the right time is?  

—Karan B, Via Instagram

Every couple has the freedom to design their own life and set their own timelines. Six years or 10, the only right way to make the biggest decision of your life of starting a family must come when both partners are willing. Allow your partner the time and space to come around to the idea... there’s no set ‘agreement’ or ‘contract’ for this. It’s a feeling of alignment—you will have to wait for that to organically happen.  

TAKE A BREAK

Q I’ve been feeling burnt out at work. How can I ask for a week off, stating a mental break?  

—Aman Via Instagram

The best way to go about this is to be honest. After all, you are prioritising your mental health and that is a good thing. Let your manager at work know just that and ask for the time off! This can only help with your productivity as well, when you return.

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, June 18, 2022

