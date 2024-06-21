Laugh track: How Kenny Sebastian finds comedy’s sweet spot every time
ByChristalle Fernandes
Jun 21, 2024 04:34 PM IST
It takes hard work to make three generations laugh, stay away from controversy and improvise when many others merely copy. Comedian, musician and writer Kenny Sebastian flips open his gag file and shows us how he does it
“It’s like I’m screaming inside,” says Kenny Sebastian says about performing live. The 33-year-old comedian will be doing a lot of screaming over the coming months. His new comedy tour, Professor of Tomfoolery, travels to nine cities starting July. It’s his eighth comedy special, over a career that spans 15 years and over 800 shows. “I started comedy in a time where we were just excited to put our ideas out there, not bothering what was going to happen,” he recalls. “Now, it’s scary that jokes you say on stage are attached to legal implications. Being offended is understandable, but trying to arrest someone for jokes is oppressive.”
