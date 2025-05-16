Listicle: 10 celebrities with cool artistic side gigs

Lucy Liu. We’ve loved her since Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill. But only superfans knew that she wields a paintbrush as skilfully as a sword. Liu’s practice spans collage, sculpture, silkscreen and installation, much of which explores her identity as a child of immigrants (Liu’s parents were born in China). She’s been creating art since the 2000s, but had her breakout moment in 2019 with a series of erotic works.

Much of Lucy Liu’s art explores her identity as a child of immigrants. (INSTAGRAM/@LUCYLIU)