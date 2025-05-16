Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 celebrities with cool artistic side gigs

ByKritika Kapoor
May 16, 2025 10:28 AM IST

A superstar who sculpts, a comedian who loves colour, an Oscar winner who makes corny art. 10 actors with side-hustles worth bidding for

Lucy Liu. We’ve loved her since Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill. But only superfans knew that she wields a paintbrush as skilfully as a sword. Liu’s practice spans collage, sculpture, silkscreen and installation, much of which explores her identity as a child of immigrants (Liu’s parents were born in China). She’s been creating art since the 2000s, but had her breakout moment in 2019 with a series of erotic works.

Much of Lucy Liu’s art explores her identity as a child of immigrants. (INSTAGRAM/@LUCYLIU)
Much of Lucy Liu's art explores her identity as a child of immigrants. (INSTAGRAM/@LUCYLIU)
Stallone has been painting for more than 50 years, and his favourite muse is Rocky. (INSTAGRAM/@LISSGALLERY)
Stallone has been painting for more than 50 years, and his favourite muse is Rocky. (INSTAGRAM/@LISSGALLERY)
Adrien Brody’s artworks depict a French fry box stuffed with cigarettes and teddy bear gunfights. (INSTAGRAM/@ADRIENBRODY)
Adrien Brody's artworks depict a French fry box stuffed with cigarettes and teddy bear gunfights. (INSTAGRAM/@ADRIENBRODY)
Brad Pitt’s sculptures are a statement on violence, and a result of self reflection. (INSTAGRAM/@SARAHILDENART, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Brad Pitt's sculptures are a statement on violence, and a result of self reflection. (INSTAGRAM/@SARAHILDENART, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Jim Carrey’s works are a colourful reminder to stay in the present moment.
Jim Carrey's works are a colourful reminder to stay in the present moment.
Bob Dylan sketches, paints and sculpts. His muse is the American landscape. (BOBDYLANART.COM, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Bob Dylan sketches, paints and sculpts. His muse is the American landscape. (BOBDYLANART.COM, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Sharon Stone’s dreamlike art tackles topics from fat-shaming to climate change. (INSTAGRAM/@SHARONSTONE)
Sharon Stone's dreamlike art tackles topics from fat-shaming to climate change. (INSTAGRAM/@SHARONSTONE)
David Bowie was a neo-Expressionist painter. He even featured a self-portrait on the cover of Outside. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
David Bowie was a neo-Expressionist painter. He even featured a self-portrait on the cover of Outside. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
James Franco’s 2024 show, Hollywood in Hell, covered themes such as broken masculinity. (INSTAGRAM/@GMURZYNSKA, SHUTTERSTOCK)
James Franco's 2024 show, Hollywood in Hell, covered themes such as broken masculinity. (INSTAGRAM/@GMURZYNSKA, SHUTTERSTOCK)
On-screen, he’s Hannibal. Off-screen, Anthony Hopkins is a shy artist who paints vibrant landscapes. (INSTAGRAM/@ANTHONYHOPKINS)
On-screen, he's Hannibal. Off-screen, Anthony Hopkins is a shy artist who paints vibrant landscapes. (INSTAGRAM/@ANTHONYHOPKINS)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
