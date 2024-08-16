Listicle: 10 fictional gadgets we hope get invented soon

Pear phones. From Victorious (2010 – 2013). Who wouldn’t want a phone with a pear-shaped screen? These iPhone-parody devices made tweeting seem cool. High school kids could access the hottest tea on campus on The Slap. Touchscreen phone technology was just becoming mainstream when the show aired, making the show’s tech – the transparent computer, the PearBook, and the PearPad – seem almost futuristic.

