Listicle: 10 fictional gadgets we hope get invented soon
ByChristalle Fernandes
Aug 16, 2024 06:36 AM IST
Science has come so far, so fast. But we’re still waiting for these movie and TV gadgets. We’ll take them all, thanks
Pear phones. From Victorious (2010 – 2013). Who wouldn’t want a phone with a pear-shaped screen? These iPhone-parody devices made tweeting seem cool. High school kids could access the hottest tea on campus on The Slap. Touchscreen phone technology was just becoming mainstream when the show aired, making the show’s tech – the transparent computer, the PearBook, and the PearPad – seem almost futuristic.