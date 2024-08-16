 Listicle: 10 fictional gadgets we hope get invented soon - Hindustan Times
Listicle: 10 fictional gadgets we hope get invented soon

ByChristalle Fernandes
Aug 16, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Science has come so far, so fast. But we’re still waiting for these movie and TV gadgets. We’ll take them all, thanks

Pear phones. From Victorious (2010 – 2013). Who wouldn’t want a phone with a pear-shaped screen? These iPhone-parody devices made tweeting seem cool. High school kids could access the hottest tea on campus on The Slap. Touchscreen phone technology was just becoming mainstream when the show aired, making the show’s tech – the transparent computer, the PearBook, and the PearPad – seem almost futuristic.

In the show Victorious, the characters had pear phones, a parody of the iPhone.
In A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the point-of-view gun could make others see your perspective.
Cher’s outfits in Clueless were always on point because she had an outfit-matching app.
The Back To The Future movie had shoes that could lace and unlace themselves.
Pierce Brosnan’s Bond had a pair of X-ray glasses, in The World is Not Enough.
The food machine in The Jetsons could whip up meals at the click of a button.
In the K-drama Signal, a time-bending walkie-talkie is used to communicate between decades.
The memory erasing machine becomes a way to start afresh, in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
The Ballgown-inator was one of Dr Doof’s coolest, and funniest, inventions.
In the anime Psycho-Pass, holograms are used to conjure up clothing.
Follow Us On