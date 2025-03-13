Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 movie couples that didn’t make it and totally broke us

BySneha Krishnan
Mar 13, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Unrequited love, unfulfilled longing, romances that didn’t work out. These 10 onscreen couples broke each other’s hearts, and ours too

La La Land (2016). Aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) meets jazz musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) in busy, crazy LA. Their love is real. But it can’t hold up against individual ambition and the demanding city. She moves to Paris to pursue acting. He stays back to open a jazz club. Success feels wonderful, but was it worth losing each other along the way? It’s a question that goes deeper than the film’s song, dance and glib dialogue.

In La La Land, actress Mia and musician Sebastian choose their careers over love.
The romance between Elio and Oliver in Call Me By Your Name was short, sweet, and heartbreaking.
In The Mood For Love portrays unfulfilled love and longing at its finest. We’re sobbing.
Theodore falls in love with Samantha, his AI-driven OS, in Her. It’s beautiful and bittersweet.
500 Days Of Summer is about one-sided love and fantasies that come crashing down.
Lars And The Real Girl showed how support from friends and family can heal us.
Edward Scissorhands had the OG tortured guy, sweet-girl trope. It didn’t work out.
In Lost In Translation, a woman has a fleeting connection with a fading movie star.
Love, Simon isn’t just about finding romance. It’s about finding oneself.
Becoming Jane is about the famous writer’s early adventures in love.
