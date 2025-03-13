Listicle: 10 movie couples that didn’t make it and totally broke us

La La Land (2016). Aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) meets jazz musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) in busy, crazy LA. Their love is real. But it can’t hold up against individual ambition and the demanding city. She moves to Paris to pursue acting. He stays back to open a jazz club. Success feels wonderful, but was it worth losing each other along the way? It’s a question that goes deeper than the film’s song, dance and glib dialogue.

