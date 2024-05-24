Listicle: 10 movies that will transport you to the perfect summer

Call Me By Your Name (2017). What do viewers want more: A cool summer in northern Italy in 1983? A rambling old house where Nonnas do the cooking and chores? Being young and in love with a very attractive graduate student who’s been invited to stay? Luca Guadagnino packs all of the above, plus languid screenplay (and a peach) in a movie that really is one big summer sigh.

In Call Me By Your Name (2017), Oliver and Elio spend the summer falling in love.