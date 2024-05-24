 Listicle: 10 movies that will transport you to the perfect summer - Hindustan Times
Listicle: 10 movies that will transport you to the perfect summer

ByChristalle Fernandes
May 24, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Heat wave? Wave back. On screen, summer looks gorgeous. These 10 films showcase the bright side of the season

Call Me By Your Name (2017). What do viewers want more: A cool summer in northern Italy in 1983? A rambling old house where Nonnas do the cooking and chores? Being young and in love with a very attractive graduate student who’s been invited to stay? Luca Guadagnino packs all of the above, plus languid screenplay (and a peach) in a movie that really is one big summer sigh.

In Call Me By Your Name (2017), Oliver and Elio spend the summer falling in love.
In Call Me By Your Name (2017), Oliver and Elio spend the summer falling in love.
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) is about an idyllic summer day that plays on repeat.
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) is about an idyllic summer day that plays on repeat.
In the 2009 film Bombay Summer, couple Geetha and Jaidev become involved with the schemes of Madan.
In the 2009 film Bombay Summer, couple Geetha and Jaidev become involved with the schemes of Madan.
In Summer with Monika (1953), Monika spends the summer with her lover in the Stockholm Archipelago.
In Summer with Monika (1953), Monika spends the summer with her lover in the Stockholm Archipelago.
Celine and Jesse from Before Sunrise (1995) fall in love in Vienna in the most idyllic manner.
Celine and Jesse from Before Sunrise (1995) fall in love in Vienna in the most idyllic manner.
In Someone Great (2019), Jenny goes on a romp in New York with her friends Erin and Blair.
In Someone Great (2019), Jenny goes on a romp in New York with her friends Erin and Blair.
Little Forest (2014) is about the life of a woman who moves back to her hometown in the summer.
Little Forest (2014) is about the life of a woman who moves back to her hometown in the summer.
Charlotte Wells’s film, Aftersun (2022), is about memories of past summers.
Charlotte Wells's film, Aftersun (2022), is about memories of past summers.
Eli and Auden create their own version of summer, in Along for the Ride (2022).
Eli and Auden create their own version of summer, in Along for the Ride (2022).
The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (2005) is about four friends growing up.
The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (2005) is about four friends growing up.
