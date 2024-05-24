Listicle: 10 movies that will transport you to the perfect summer
ByChristalle Fernandes
May 24, 2024 07:26 AM IST
Heat wave? Wave back. On screen, summer looks gorgeous. These 10 films showcase the bright side of the season
Call Me By Your Name (2017). What do viewers want more: A cool summer in northern Italy in 1983? A rambling old house where Nonnas do the cooking and chores? Being young and in love with a very attractive graduate student who’s been invited to stay? Luca Guadagnino packs all of the above, plus languid screenplay (and a peach) in a movie that really is one big summer sigh.
