Listicle: 10 movies you need to watch twice to appreciate

Talaash (2012). This is more than a cop-and-villain chase movie set in Mumbai. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti build a clever set-up and throw in plenty of clues. There’s the dog barking at the beginning. But perhaps the biggest clue are the lyrics in the song in the opening credits: Jo rooh pyaasi hai // Jisme udaasi hai // Wo, hai ghumti // Sabko talaashe wahi // Samjhe ye kaash koi. Just Javed Akhtar being Javed Akhtar. Not everyone loved the ending. Well, too bad.

