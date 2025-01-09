Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 movies you need to watch twice to appreciate

ByUrvee Modwel
Jan 09, 2025 10:49 PM IST

Some films demand a rewatch, only to spot all the clues you didn’t the first time. These 10 aren’t your usual suspects. See what we did there?

Talaash (2012). This is more than a cop-and-villain chase movie set in Mumbai. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti build a clever set-up and throw in plenty of clues. There’s the dog barking at the beginning. But perhaps the biggest clue are the lyrics in the song in the opening credits: Jo rooh pyaasi hai // Jisme udaasi hai // Wo, hai ghumti // Sabko talaashe wahi // Samjhe ye kaash koi. Just Javed Akhtar being Javed Akhtar. Not everyone loved the ending. Well, too bad.

In Talaash, the biggest clue is in the lyrics in the song in the opening credits.
In Talaash, the biggest clue is in the lyrics in the song in the opening credits.
In Get Out, Chris says, “I don’t want to get chased off the lawn with a shotgun.” It’s a hint.
In Get Out, Chris says, "I don't want to get chased off the lawn with a shotgun." It's a hint.
Pay attention to everything in Hot Fuzz, even the names.
Pay attention to everything in Hot Fuzz, even the names.
Watch The Prestige again and it seems like a brand-new movie.
Watch The Prestige again and it seems like a brand-new movie.
The Sixth Sense showed the world what director M Night Shyamalan can do with a plot twist.
The Sixth Sense showed the world what director M Night Shyamalan can do with a plot twist.
In Se7en, pause an hour in. Does the photographer look familiar?
In Se7en, pause an hour in. Does the photographer look familiar?
Shutter Island uses inconsistent visual cues to show that the main character is an unreliable narrator.
Shutter Island uses inconsistent visual cues to show that the main character is an unreliable narrator.
Knives Out has plenty of foreshadowing. Pay attention to all the foot puns.
Knives Out has plenty of foreshadowing. Pay attention to all the foot puns.
In The Others, Nicole Kidman’s character suffers from migraines, a reference to how she died.
In The Others, Nicole Kidman's character suffers from migraines, a reference to how she died.
The OG Scream plants clues about the killers everywhere. Look closer.
The OG Scream plants clues about the killers everywhere. Look closer.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On