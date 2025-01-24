Listicle: 10 websites that only Grandpa will remember

MTV.com. In 1993, an MTV VJ established an unofficial site for the channel for fans to access show schedules and discuss music updates. Two years in, the company decided that a website was actually a smart move, and took over the domain name. The internet was new, the world was opening up, and fans could suddenly access special interviews with acts such as Nirvana, The Rolling Stones, and Jay-Z on their computers. What a time to be alive!

