Looking like a vow: Why every wedding wants to go viral, at any cost

Indian weddings are a circus as it is — a mehendi, a sangeet, a haldi, a bachelorette night, a bridal shower. The day of the ceremony has the baraat, the puja, pheras, and now an exchange of vows, speeches and a father-daughter dance. And yet, Indians have found a way to squeeze in a first-look video, a makeup before-and-after transition, a Ladkewale fit check, a slo-mo of the rose-petal shower at the entrance, a flash mob with guests, and 30 other clips for Insta.

Clients now expect photographers to produce footage within hours of it being shot. (SHUTTERSTOCK)