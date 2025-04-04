Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Looking like a vow: Why every wedding wants to go viral, at any cost

ByRiddhi Doshi
Apr 04, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Fake tears, filmi entries, flash mobs, fit checks. Weddings are Insta spectacles now. And planners are struggling to contain the chaos

Indian weddings are a circus as it is — a mehendi, a sangeet, a haldi, a bachelorette night, a bridal shower. The day of the ceremony has the baraat, the puja, pheras, and now an exchange of vows, speeches and a father-daughter dance. And yet, Indians have found a way to squeeze in a first-look video, a makeup before-and-after transition, a Ladkewale fit check, a slo-mo of the rose-petal shower at the entrance, a flash mob with guests, and 30 other clips for Insta.

Clients now expect photographers to produce footage within hours of it being shot. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Clients now expect photographers to produce footage within hours of it being shot. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Couples spend hours perfecting that slo-mo rose-petal shower so that it goes viral. (ADOBE STOCK)
Couples spend hours perfecting that slo-mo rose-petal shower so that it goes viral. (ADOBE STOCK)
Some clients want to make a web-series style video over their three-day wedding. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Some clients want to make a web-series style video over their three-day wedding. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Some couples are so caught up in creating content, they don’t have time to talk to guests. (ADOBE STOCK)
Some couples are so caught up in creating content, they don’t have time to talk to guests. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Looking like a vow: Why every wedding wants to go viral, at any cost
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On