Love and loss: Why David Nicholls can’t stop writing about romance
ByKanika Sharma
Feb 14, 2025 09:56 AM IST
David Nicholls says that all love stories are actually about loneliness. One Day gave us hope. His new novel, You Are Here, gives us more
Reading David Nicholls’s books is like being in the most intense relationship. It is love at first sight; you’ll full-on crush over every flawed character, every fated meet-cute. You’ll die a little inside with every twist. You’ll replay scenes in your head long after the closing chapter.