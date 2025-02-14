Menu Explore
Love and loss: Why David Nicholls can’t stop writing about romance

ByKanika Sharma
Feb 14, 2025 09:56 AM IST

David Nicholls says that all love stories are actually about loneliness. One Day gave us hope. His new novel, You Are Here, gives us more

Reading David Nicholls’s books is like being in the most intense relationship. It is love at first sight; you’ll full-on crush over every flawed character, every fated meet-cute. You’ll die a little inside with every twist. You’ll replay scenes in your head long after the closing chapter.

David Nicholls’s six novels are intimate looks at falling and staying in love.
David Nicholls's six novels are intimate looks at falling and staying in love.
One Day, which was a Netflix hit last year, is about the joy and pain of friendship.
One Day, which was a Netflix hit last year, is about the joy and pain of friendship.
The author’s 2019 novel, Sweet Sorrow, is about growing up as much as it is about falling in love.
The author's 2019 novel, Sweet Sorrow, is about growing up as much as it is about falling in love.
There are usually no traditional happy endings in Nicholls’s books. You Are Here is more hopeful.
There are usually no traditional happy endings in Nicholls's books. You Are Here is more hopeful.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
