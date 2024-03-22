 Make it or break it: Who asked for all these live-action remakes? - Hindustan Times
Make it or break it: Who asked for all these live-action remakes?

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Mar 22, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Live-action follow-ups can’t be a movie studio’s only trump card. They fail more than they succeed. Leave our animated classics alone

Once upon a time, Disney chanced upon a miracle. In 1996, it released a live-action version of 101 Dalmatians. The real dogs were cute. Glenn Close revelled in her role as Cruella de Vil. The story seemed as magical as its 1961 animated predecessor.

Each remake, like The Little Mermaid (2023), was lacklustre but profitable for Disney, so they persisted.
Masters Of the Universe (1987) ruined everyone’s He-Man memories.
The Flintstones movie (1994) was a prehistoric mess.
Appa, Aang’s flying bison, stole the show in Netflix’s new Avatar: The Last Airbender.
