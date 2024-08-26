Raksha Bandhan is more than just a festival; it’s a heartfelt celebration of the unbreakable bond between siblings. A day to rewind your life’s reel with your first best friend and cherish the countless memories created over the years. Traditionally, sisters tie a sacred thread on the wrist of their brothers with a promise in return that they will protect each other through life’s ups and downs. And let’s not forget the thrill of exchanging gifts – a tradition as cherished as the relationship itself.

Make this Raksha Bandhan extra special with Amazon Pay’s new animated gift cards