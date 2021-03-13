Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Get summer ready

Decoding the lead look: The look for Summer 2021

Hair: Faded and short on the sides. You could opt for either a medium length (like the model) or maintain short spikes on top. Trends lean to a sporty look: a combination of ultra - short sides and short to medium length on the centre and top. This hairstyle will make you look both younger and active.

Brows: Bushy and natural. The centre is devoid of hair. Keeping the centre clean, opens up the face. The outer ends have been lifted, to make the face appear sharper and more angular.

Face: Clean shaved. The only way to be in 2021. Especially in summer, so the skin can breathe, and you can feel both cleaner and cooler.

Skin: Smooth and blemish free. Nothing is more important than clean, healthy and fresh skin. We used the Charcoal Facial Kit by QRAA Men comprising of a charcoal peel off mask, scrub and face wash to clean & exfoliate the skin. The products are extremely effective.

Lips: Thick, clean and buffed lips. A huge emphasis on lip care this season.

Others: A stud in the ear. Optional and a personal preference.

10 summer grooming problems and a review of products that offer solutions to them:

1.Dead skin

The green tea tatva scrub cleanser by Nourish Mantra

Did you know? Dry and dead skin, especially at the beginning of summer can make your skin look dull and lifeless. This is because of sudden change in weather, lack of moisture and the excessive use of warm or hot water in winter.

What you need to do: Use this all-natural face scrub to gently exfoliate the surface of the skin. The scrub comes packed with powerful antioxidants and is anti-bacterial in nature. Polishes and buffs the skin to make it appear fresh and regenerated.

My tip: Use thrice a week, ideally every alternate day at just before you go to bed.

2. Dust and pet hair

The Dyson V 11 Absolute Pro cord free vacuum

Did you know? We shed up to 20g - 66g of dead skin a month, which is roughly the weight of a pack of potato chips (according to a Dyson study). Dust mites feed on dead skin. The allergens present in their faeces and body parts can trigger allergic reactions as well as skin break outs. This can be found on sofas, mattresses, carpets and car seats.

What you need to do: Prevention is better than cure and I suggest you use the very slick and powerful Dyson V 11 Absolute Pro cord free vacuum cleaner on a regular basis on all surfaces including your bed and car for effective cleaning and to keep these areas free of dust mites and bacteria. Especially recommended if you sleep in the buff or wear boxers, shorts, vests or are often shirtless around the house.

My tip: If you have pets at home and their hair is all over your clothes, then place the garments on a hanger or rack and use the vacuum to remove the hair. There’s nothing worse than wearing clothes with pet hair on them.

3.Tan and pigmentation

The Detan Elixir by SKIN Q

Did You know? Over exposure to the harmful rays of the sun not only results in an unwanted and unattractive tan, but also leads to dark patches and pigmentation issues. This is seen in both pale and dark skin tones, even in men who have limited exposure to the direct sun – either daily or occasionally.

What you need to do: Avoid the peak afternoon sun and use this detan elixir to remove tan marks, fix pigment spots and brighten the appearance of your skin. This also helps nourish, condition and restore the skins natural moisture levels.

My tip: Apply on the skin just before bed and allow the elixir to do its thing.

4.Frizzy and fragile hair

The hydrate & nourish shampoo by Anveya

Did You know? The heat and sun can make your hair look and appear dull and make it both brittle and easy to break.

What you need to do: Use this all-natural shampoo made of argan and green tea seed oil on a regular basis. It helps lock in moisture, reduce fizziness and strengthens the hair - thus preventing hair fall. The shampoo restores shine, softness and brings natural volume back to the hair.

My tip: Work up a lather on wet hair. Allow the product to rest in the hair for a few minutes, then wash off well with cool or room temperature water.

5.Dry and lifeless hair

Tea tree special conditioner by Paul Mitchell

Did you know? The heat can make your hair look damaged and lifeless. This can also happen by not using hair oil (regularly) or by continuously washing your hair with warm or hot water. Hard and bad quality water only worsens the problem.

What you need to use: This heavy-duty conditioner which invigorates the scalp. Infused with a botanical blend, this moisturising conditioner detangles, softens, smoothes strands for instant manageability. The fresh scent leaves hair smelling and feeling great all day long.

My tip: Conditioners should be used a minimum of thrice a week or daily, if the water quality isn’t good. Ideally, your shampoo and conditioner must always be from the same brand.

6.Loss of hair colour

The new top speed hair colour by Revlon

Did you know? Hair colour can lighten with over exposure to the harsh summer sun.

What you need to use: This five-minute DIY hair colour solution. Infused with intense conditioning ingredients like mother of pearl and ginseng root extract, this ammonia free formulation makes your hair shiny and resilient and protects the natural texture of hair, making it damage-free, while restoring the desired colour in a matter of minutes. The kit comes with a hair colour comb for full coverage and a brush for root touch-up applications.

My tip: Always use a conditioner immediately after you colour your hair. This restores moisture and balances the nutrients that the hair has been stripped off during the colouring process.

7.Acne build up

The tea tree, neem and basil foaming face wash by The Ayurveda Co

Did You know? Surface dirt, pollution, sweat and build-up of oil can result in acne breakouts. This is because the skins pores get blocked and clogged.

What you need to do: Use this Ayurvedic foaming face wash when you get back home from a long day out. The product has the natural goodness of tea tree, neem, aloe vera, cucumber, brahmi, amla and basil - all of which have therapeutic, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. The product is suitable for all skin types.

My tip: As one can have allergies, even to certain natural ingredients, you must do a patch test on your arm before using any natural product for the first time.

8. Blackheads

Plant cell charcoal 02 bubble mask by Plan 36.5 (Available on Korikart)

Did you know? When pores get blocked with sweat and grime, you develop ghastly blackheads on your T point, especially on the nose.

What you need to do: Use this charcoal foaming mask which helps you get bright, glowing skin almost instantly. Charcoal extracts have strong absorbing properties which bind impurities on the skin surface such as dirt and other pollutants from the environment. The bubble mask is made with natural extracts. The product is excellent for blackheads and helps in removing old skin cells, while replenishing existing ones to give you a rich and glowing texture.

My tip: Avoid using fairness products that promise to change your skin tone, instead focus on improving the quality of your skin.

9. Dry skin from using soap

Handmade natural charcoal soap by Indiya by Nayanika

Did you know? Using commercial off the counter soaps made with harsh chemicals can dry your skin out.

What you need to do: Switch to natural and organic soaps that help provide both nourishment and moisture to your skin. I loved this charcoal soap that leaves the skin feeling soft, supple as well as squeaky clean and hydrated. Other variants available are Turmeric and Coffee.

My tip: Place the soap on a ventilated dish or soap tray to prevent it from melting and going to waste.

10. Fragrances don’t last long

Profondo , the sexy summer fragrance for men by Giorgio Armani

Did you know? The heat can make fragrances evaporate faster than they normally would.

What you need to do: Use a strong, long-lasting and fresh blend that lasts through the day. This timeless masculine fragrance has been reinvented and will take you back to the range’s origins: the sea. The brand says the fragrance touches the soul and embraces values of freedom and nature with a profound dimension. Top notes are aquatic: bergamot and green mandarin; middle notes are rosemary, cypress, lavender and base notes are musk, patchouli and amber. Smells and feels very good. This is my pick for the seasons must have fragrance for men!

My tip: Apply the fragrance on the pulse points on the inner elbows, wrist, both sides of the neck and the centre of the chest, so it lasts longer and smells even better on you.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch