Men’s Style and Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Groomed for winter
Winter has its own set of grooming challenges. It’s important to make sure that your grooming routine is as prepared for the season as you are. Here’s what you should do to look your best, if not better than what you normally do:
Haircare
We love healthy hair, and the only way to achieve this is by frequently washing, conditioning, and nourishing it. As your hair can become dry and brittle, you should start alternating the days to use shampoo and always condition thereafter. The moisturising and replenishing formulation of conditioners gives you fuller, shinier hair and makes the hair softer and more manageable.
For styling, use a cream or any other light wax. If your length is longer, then use a heat protector or light styling mousse before blow-drying your hair.
My take: Scalp care is just as important as haircare.
Exfoliation
The cold temperatures outside, lead to warmer temperatures inside, especially if you use indoor heating of any kind. This dry heat that you create to comfort yourself, sucks out all the good moisture from your body and will leave your skin dry or irritable.
Our skin texture differs greatly from women, so extra care for skin repair and regeneration is essential. The best way to get on top of this is to scrub away the dry, dead cells with regular exfoliation. Simply wet your face, grab a coarse and effective scrub, then apply evenly in small circular motions, and rinse clean with warm water. Finish with a quick splash of cold water to help close your pores. Do this once or twice weekly.
My take: Avoid this regime if your skin is sensitive or acne prone.
Hydration
The next and important step is to replenish any lost moisture. For those of you who are staying clean shaven this winter, it’s important to protect your skin after you’ve finished with your razor. Without a little post-shave care, your face will not feel as smooth as it should. Besides using a moisturising shaving cream, gel, or foam, you should use a soothing after shave balm to reduce any potential redness and irritation.
A carefully selected moisturising cream is what will ultimately save your skin in winter. If your face feels oily by the end of the day, stick to something lightweight. Down under, use a water based lube (to prevent cuts from very dry skin, in this sensitive area) and a self-massager if necessary.
My take: To get the most out of your chosen cream/lotion, apply lightly in the morning and heavily at night (always after rinsing and washing your face).
Nourishment & Anti-Ageing
For an added boost, apply a hydrating mask or serum to calm and infuse the skin with protective antioxidants, vitamins and restore its moisture level. For mature men, this is the best anti-ageing solution for fewer fine lines and defined wrinkles.
Choose your serum based on your skin type and always go in for natural or organic products, which may work slower than chemicals but will have better long term results and almost no immediate side effects.
My take: Apply on the face, neck, and hands so the product works effectively wherever it should.
Eyecare
It could be the parties or long working shifts, but in winter exhaustion first shows up around your eyes. The skin here is particularly thin, which means the weather imprints itself quickly, as crow’s feet or ghastly under eye bags.
The solution is a lightweight eye cream with a heavyweight effect, which uses natural ingredients to counter puffiness and dark circles. Smear on after a late night to look fresh-faced.
My take: Under eye creams are better for men over 25.
Sun protection
The sun is not strong enough to burn but can still do some amount of damage. Over exposure to UVA and UVB radiation results in visible signs of ageing and sagging skin.
It is essential to keep an SPF sunscreen with you and don’t forget to reapply regularly. Even though you might not feel the sun’s rays during the overcast days of winter, UV rays are still permeating your skin, therefore it’s crucial to wear a strong sunscreen. Always remember to apply before stepping out.
My take: To keep the sun’s negative impacts at bay, invest in a light sunscreen (SPF 30+) to keep your UV barrier topped-up.
Lip Care
There’s perhaps nothing worse (and more painful) that dry and chapped lips. Cold temperatures and breeze wreak havoc on your lips, so make sure you give them the attention they deserve (especially if you are a smoker). Apply lip balms regularly to keep your lips plump and kissable right through till Spring.
Use a lip scrub only as, when and if necessary. This helps exfoliate the lips but needs to be done carefully to avoid fine cuts, which neither feel nor look good.
My take: Apply lip balms before getting into bed so they work, while you sleep.
Facial Hair
Some of you may choose to grow out your facial fuzz to stay warm. This may not work as effectively as you think and will require a fair amount of beard care to prevent infections and keep the skin underneath clean.
Be sure to keep the beard safe by conditioning it with beard oil. These help to replenish the natural oils that are often stripped from facial hair during excessive exposure to harsh and cold weather. Simply apply a few drops to your hands, ruffle into your face and apply evenly with a beard comb or brush. Make sure you take the time to wash your beard too; use a shampoo and conditioner that’s specifically formulated for facial hair. This will help soften the hair, while also treating the skin underneath.
My take: Trim the length frequently. This will allow air to pass through and reach the skin easily.
Showers & Fragrances
Hot water, though essential will play havoc by drying your skin and make your hair feel rough.
Since hot water is one of the primary skin irritants, avoid using it excessively on your skin and hair. It removes the natural oils from your skin. Switch to a shorter, lukewarm shower and use a natural and hydrating body wash or gel. Invest in a good and long lasting fragrance. Earthy, woody, and leather smells over fresh or citrus.
My take: Use a fragrance before you step out.
Hands & Feet
To hydrate well and prevent them from getting too dry, make sure you apply a good moisturiser once a day. Do this after your bath to seal it in.
Manicure and pedicures are not only for women. Cuticle removal and groomed nails are basic hygiene everyone needs to follow. Besides making your fingers and toes look good, they also make them feel better.
My take: Apply some oil on your feet, especially of you have cracked heels.
Wellness
Switch to a protein rich diet. It improves immune function and helps us fight winter cold and cough. Binge on nuts when you need to snack. The vitamin E and Omega-3 fatty acids found in most nuts will combat your dry skin problems.
Drinking herbal teas will help in soothing and hydrating your body. Green tea, black tea, and chamomile tea are known to manage appetite while cleansing. Drinking water from a copper container filled with water (overnight), first thing in the morning (on an empty stomach) has a host of health and beauty benefits.
My take: Always take 15 – 30 day gaps with most alternative remedies.
The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.
From HT Brunch, November 5, 2022
