Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Lounge style

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium length, uneven and messy.

Brows: Trimmed.

Face: Heavy three-day stubble.

Lips: Fresh & buffed.

Body: Defined abs, smooth.

Others: Comfortable linen pants. Black stud in the ear.

Loungewear is comfortable, well maintained, casual, indoor clothing. Some of us do take our loungewear beyond the house, but this should only be done when it’s dressy enough to be worn outside.

The Golden Rule

Loungewear should always be well-kept and look more like relaxed outerwear, so it’s versatile and passes the ‘doorbell test’. Which means that you should be able open the door to anyone, without and not feel embarrassed about what you have on!

The basics

Then: Bathrobes, Pyjamas, Shorts and Night suits

Now: Boxers, Joggers, Tracks, T-shirts & tops, Coordinated sets

1.The casics

Simplicity is the key. A well styled loungewear look should never be flashy. It should use a few well-structured pieces and highlight some subtle details.

2. The colours

Stick to a modern, clean, and elegant look with muted tones and neutral colours that are easy on the eyes. If you want to incorporate some colour, try picking one colourful piece or detail. This could be in your clothing or accessories.

3. The tailored look

The modern loungewear look isn’t baggy or loose, but more fitted. Wear garments that fit you well and that highlight your physique, even when you’re comfortable and relaxing.

What to wear

Tops

They should be made of soft breathable fabrics and ideally have a comfort fit. You may choose between round neck, v neck or short collars. Depending on the season or personal preferences, you may wear either half or full sleeves.

T - shirts

T-shirts are extremely versatile and can be mixed and matched with all your lowers. (Loose-fitting, round neck navy-blue t-shirt by The Mean Indian Store)

Nothing better than a comfortable ‘live in’ t-shirt. This could be plain or printed. Keep an assortment of colours handy so you can wear them with almost everything in your wardrobe.

Lowers

Lounging around in your boxers is ideal during the warmer months. But when temperatures begin to turn, lounge pants are a reliable substitute. Besides sleeping, lounge pants are great to wear around the house or in a hotel room.

Get a smart pair of sweat joggers or drawstring trousers. These are better suited to evenings spent at home, or a laidback weekend downtime.

Underwear

Ultrasoft, breathable innerwear is a must for whom, less is more (Modal trunks with a silver waist band in blue, red, black, and grey by XYXX)

Innerwear at home should be soft, comfortable, look well maintained and be devoid of holes and rips so you are well covered. I suggest you wear ‘trunks’ that look and feel like shorts, than being caught in the buff!

Knee Length Shorts

Comfortable knee length shorts are perfect to wear around the house. (Blue, knee length, sporty cotton shorts by Go Devil)

Shorts are a strong favourite for a good reason: they offer unrestricted movement, will keep your body ventilated and are low maintenance. Ensure they rest at the waist and don’t ride up till your naval.

Boxers

Boxers have the advantage of being worn both indoors and outdoors. (Handwoven cotton Ikat boxer shorts with pockets by itokri)

Being airy and roomy, most boxers are (and should be) extremely comfortable. Prints are always good. Ikat and tie-die are both trending right now.

Coordinated Sets

A loose fit shirt and pyjama pants are ideal for comfort at home. (Lightweight half sleeve linen shirt and comfort fit lowers by Live Linen)

For those who like a more ‘Eastern’ or ‘Asian’ inspired look, there’s nothing better than lounging around in a short sleeve top with comfort fit pyjamas or pants made of soft, lightweight linen, so you look elegant while staying both cool and comfortable.

Pyjama Sets

A loose t-shirt with drawstring pyjamas when you prefer to go commando and want your clothes to feel like second skin (Grey coordinated pyjama & top set by Harbour 9)

Super soft pyjama sets can be worn through the day (and night) especially on long lazy weekends or time spent on a couch or bed, reading a book or binge-watching a series.

Socks

Socks have evolved from boring to being printed, bright and colourful. (The range of quicky drying moisture absorbing, quirky cotton socks by Man Arden)

A pair (or more) of comfortable and soft cotton socks for summer and wool ones for winter are recommended. Ensure these are washed and cleaned regularly and don’t look weathered.

Slippers & Lounge Shoes

Nothing beats the comfort of your own tried, tested, and worn-out pair of home slippers. These could be in (recycled) rubber, (vegan) leather or jute to minimise the impact on the environment (when you finally dispose them).

Alternatively, you could wear sandals or open back, slip-on shoes. Either way, they need to be light on your feet as well as keep them ventilated.

Life + Style

How to style your man cave

1.Choose a theme

The look of your den depends on your taste, preferences, hobbies, and passions. Whatever you are into, the main thing is to create a theme. This could be with colours, objects, wall décor, furniture or all the other elements, objects, or gadgets you put into it.

It’s important to make your space both comfortable and functional.

2.Play

For play, this is a great area to hang out with the boys or spend time with yourself. A pool table, dart board, entertainment centre or video game consoles are great additions, especially if you plan on inviting your buddies over.

If you have space, a drinks bar with bar stools is a great touch. If not, adding a mini fridge will make your space more liveable.

3.Work

For work, keep things sophisticated yet bold with a large desk or workstation in dark wood and a ‘boss-style’ leather chair to sit back in while you do business and want to feel like the man of the hour.

If you work online or frequently do video calls, choose a background that you don’t mind being seen by people.

4.Personal space

Although your man cave may be social spot, it should give you the personal space for times when you want to be alone. Being able to seek solitude here should give you some much-needed ‘me-time’.

If you like to read, add a library. If music is your thing, then this would be the space to store or display your vinyls or place and play your instruments. Art or antique collectors can use the space to display their collection(s).

5.Bring it to life

The easiest way to make a room feel lived in, is to spend time in it. Allow plenty of natural light, add some (real) plants, or entertain in the space. Play special attention to the acoustics of the room.

Lights can change the vibe and create the right mood and ambience. In smaller spaces with low ceilings, lighting can help make rooms look larger.

Elements to use to style your space

1.Desks

To create a man cave office, you will also have to incorporate office furniture and equipment into the design. The main item of any home office is a desk. In order to work effectively, the overall design and set-up of the room will have to be based around your desk and this should therefore be the centrepiece and focal point.

Tip: Dark wood polish always looks more masculine.

The desk in your den should be functional, as well as make a strong personal style statement. (The Flow Lite desk by BEC furniture)

a. The Modern Classic Desk: A classic sturdy desk like this one with modern trimmings, looks both stylish and powerful. These sleek, made to order, personalised, teak wood desks allow you to choose the colour, dimensions, and features (like adding drawers or cable and stationary organisers). The natural, rich grain of the wood adds a more sophisticated look and feel.

Height adjustable decks are ideal for ‘work from home’ as they allow you to be at the right angle for your online video calls. (The Balanced Desk by Ergosphere Ergonomics)

b. The Functional Tech Desk: For the gadget enthusiast, nothing better than this desk with control options which allow you to adjust both the width and height to match your built and maintain the right posture. You can customise these desks by choosing the colour, shape, and look you want.

2.Plants

An unusual planter with an exotic plant will always catch the eye. (Magnetic levitating wood base planter by The June Shop)

Adding a plant brings an element of life to any space. Large plants can be used in corners while smaller ones can be placed on your desk or coffee table.

Tip: Plants that clean the air, will help you make the room more breathable.

3.Wall Décor

For a modern look, use geometric patterns or graphics to dress your walls. (Imelda canvas art print by Whispering Homes)

Art: Wall art and paintings reflect your taste, personality, and interests. Artwork can bring together the elements of a room by being a focal point, a colour inspiration, a harmonizer or used to lift the look and feel of a space.

A mirror can fill any dead space or corner. (Iron and brass rectangular mirror by Writings on the wall)

Mirrors: They have the inherent quality to open a space and make the room appear larger. Plus, they always allow you to check that you are looking good.

Tip: Wall décor must be highlighted with aesthetic lighting.

4.Flooring

Rich vibrant colours and prints on a rug will add character and make your man den more vibrant and appealing. (Geometric print, multicoloured, handwoven rug by Jaipur Rugs

Rugs: While they are often the last to be placed and mostly an afterthought, rugs can ‘make or break’ the room by adding an element of colour, design, and pattern. More than anything, they help create the right ambience. This eye-catching rug has a pop of colour and is a mix of both a modern and vintage design and is therefore ideal for a contemporary look and feel for your space.

Tip: Handmade wool rugs can be used all year round as they do not emit heat.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, June 18, 2022

