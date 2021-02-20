“Money or fame? Whichever leaves my sanity intact,” says Aryaana G
Don’t mistake her for Ariana Grande even though their names sound similar. Indian-born musician Aryaana G, who moved from Mumbai to LA in 2019, is known for her versatile vocals especially after the release of her first single Stockholm Syndrome with US rapper O.T. Genasis, last year. She recognised her passion for music as early as she was eight years old. It was after the self-taught musician started working with music producer Rohit Kulkarni right out of school that she was “spotted” by a US talent management firm on social media, and one interview later, she was en route to LA, where she spent the lockdown. Any lockdown self-discoveries? “That I can spend an alarming amount of time doing absolutely nothing. I love my bed,” she giggles, adding that this year she has resolved to work on being more patient. Well, after 2020, that’s all of us, Aryaana!
List three things nobody knows about you.
1. I’m terrified of clowns.
2. I’m a cleanliness freak.
3. I can put both my feet above my head! (laughs)
What’s the best thing about being a musician?
Having an escape from everyone and everything.
One thing you learnt from your move from Mumbai to LA…?
College is not a prerequisite for success.
A relationship rule you always follow.
Honesty is really the best policy.
One Health Shot you swear by…?
Everything in moderation.
What’s a crazy thing a fan has done for you?
A fan once emailed me a lengthy poem with a marriage proposal.
Who would you swipe right on Tinder?
No Tinder for me!
Bedside stories
What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?
Eggs and waffles with berries.
Tell us one dream that you constantly saw as a child or while growing up.
That I get kidnapped by a man in a big black car. It was terrifying!
What do you wear to bed?
A big, comfy tee.
And the last person you text goodnight to…?
My boyfriend, unless we’re together. If yes, then my parents.
This or that?
Money or fame?
Whichever leaves my sanity intact.
20m million Insta followers or a Grammy?
Grammy, of course!
Dumping someone or getting dumped?
Mutual agreement
From HT Brunch, February 21, 2021
