Neeraj Chopra on India at the Olympics. And life after winning

Neeraj Chopra was just 24 when his 86.69m javelin throw won him the gold medal – India’s first for athletics – at the Olympics three years ago. Now 26, he’s gone from chubby much-teased child, to avid gym rat, to javelin hobbyist, to surprise talent, to setting a world record at the World Under-20 Championships in 2016, to a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, to the Olympics, to gold at the games, to a Khel Ratna and Arjuna award, and to global fame. That’s already enough for a memoir. Yet, Chopra grins in photos the way only a 26-year-old can, eyes shining with all the life yet to be lived, giving us, at the very least, hair goals.

