Nostalgia with Deepti Bhatnagar: “Within 11 months of being in Mumbai, I bought my dream house”
The actor talks about winning Miss India when she was 18, getting trained by Shah Rukh Khan and meeting her husband on set, when she was 22
Where were you career-wise?
I won Miss India at 18, and got a modelling contract with Singapore’s Madame Z. I continued modelling in Mumbai.
Was acting in films an option?
No! When I did, for an advertisement with Sunny (Deol) bhaiyya, I was asked to meet Dharmendra uncle. But, I was too scared. Who knew I would end up getting married into that family! Shah Rukh Khan trained me for a week for Anna’s role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, but I ran away from the screen test. Then, I did the TV show Yatra.
What was your goal?
When I came to Mumbai, I wanted to buy my dream house in 11 months. And, I did! In Juhu, and that too, next to Madhuri Dixit’s.
Were you in love?
Yeah! Randeep and I did the Fair and Lovely commercial, in which he played my husband. We got engaged the same year. Then, I moved in with him. After eight years, I asked him, ‘Shaadi karoge ab?’
Which sport did you play?
My sister, Kanika, was an athlete who played for India. I played hockey and badminton at state level.
Your bank balance?
When I came first to Mumbai at the age of 22, I opened my first bank account with State Bank of India, Juhu, and vowed that by the end of the month, I’d have a lakh in my account. Modelling was easy money, so I succeeded.
Who was a major influence in your life?
Photographer Jagdish Mali, who became my rakhi brother. He shot my portfolio simply because he thought I look photogenic. He convinced me to enter Movie magazine’s Discover A Star contest, and I was selected.
Looking back, do you have any regrets?
Maybe if I had made acting in movies my goal, then I would have done more films. But, I feel I’ve done really well for myself. After Yatra, I did an international travel show, and toured 90 countries. There’s zero stress in my life because I continue to move away from situations that take away my happiness.
From HT Brunch, December 24, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics