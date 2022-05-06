Nostalgia with Seema Bhargava Pahwa: “At 22, I didn’t go for auditions or have photographs clicked”

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I was playing the character Badki in the popular TV show Hum Log. I knew I wanted to act since I was five years old. My mother, also an actress, introduced me to it.

In the play Shakuntala Ki Anguthi (1984) with theatre group, Sambhav

What constituted your family then?

There were six of us—my parents, Saroj and Rattanlal Bhargava, and us four siblings. I was the youngest but my parents never gave me any preferential treatment. My father was a salesman and we lived in Daryaganj in Delhi.

With Manoj Pahwa, her husband now, in the play Aadhe Adhure

What was your fashion sense at 22?

I have always liked Indian clothes and would wear sarees quite often. I would prefer cottons.

What was your most prized possession then?

The paintings I made. It was a hobby and I was fond of sketching. If I saw something I liked, I would make a portrait.

Seema in a picture from the play Aashad Ka Ek Din, with Manoj Sharma

What was your biggest dream?

I wanted to perform in front of an audience as big as the crowds Michael Jackson drew.

On vacation in Mauritius

Who was your favourite actor then?

Rajesh Khanna has always been my favourite. There’s never been another romantic hero like him.

A picture of Seema when she was in school

At that age, were you confident that you would be successful?

I never thought it was possible. I had no plan or strategy. I didn’t go for auditions or have photographs clicked for film directors. I was happy doing theatre, because I enjoyed it tremendously. Fortunately, people called me and gave me work, unasked for. I have no problem working in any medium, be it television, films or the stage. All I know is that I’m an actor and I will act whenever the right opportunity presents itself.

Seema with her parents and elder sister Neeru

What was your fitness quotient?

I was very thin in those days and weighed around 60 kilos. My metabolism was such that I did not have to do anything to stay slim.

With her daughter Manukriti Pahwa in 1997

Is there anything you would have done differently?

No. I was satisfied. I was a famous star on TV, at the peak of my theatre career. Also, I had my boyfriend and my relatives by my side.

