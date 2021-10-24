Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Nostalgia with Tariq Khan: “At 22, my flashy flamboyance was just a filmy façade. Off-screen, I was a shy introvert with no girlfriends”
Nostalgia with Tariq Khan: "At 22, my flashy flamboyance was just a filmy façade. Off-screen, I was a shy introvert with no girlfriends"

The actor and 70s rockstar talks about being drawn to the film industry, experiencing one-sided love and starring in movies like Yaadon Ki Baaraat
Tariq Khan at 22 (inset) and at 69 (above)
Published on Oct 24, 2021
By Chaitanya Padukone

Did you always aspire to be an actor ?

Although ‘showman’ Nasir Hussain and producer Tahir Hussain were my maternal uncles, acting in movies somehow had never crossed my mind. Actually I wanted to graduate in mechanical engineering, but my results at the entrance exam were far below the qualifying cut-off percentage.

Tariq at the beginning of his career
How did you get drawn to the film industry ?

Destiny. Nasir saab insisted I assist him in production, so I did in Caravan (1971). An astrologer had predicted I would emerge a ‘star-hero’, which felt like a fantasy then.

With actor Dharmendra (left) and director Nasir Hussain (right)
Did you fall in love then?

I did. But it was more of a one-sided discreet silent-love. Our family was rather conservative and strict that way. No late nights—return home by 7.30pm was the daily ‘stay order’. When it was time for marital vows, it was arranged with a non-filmy girl. No regrets at all.

With Kajal Kiran in Hum Kisise Kum Naheen
What did the ‘rockstar’ tag feel like?

Euphoric! All thanks to Nasir Uncle who figured out my potential when he observed me dancing at his private party and dared to cast me in the movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat. At just 22, I tasted instant stardom when I lip-synced, strummed the guitar and danced to songs Aap Ke Kamre Mein and Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. My cousin Aamir Khan, too, had played the little-kid version of my screen- character ‘Monto’.

With cousin and actor (right) Aamir Khan
Were you as flamboyant as your screen-roles?

In sheer contrast, I was an extremely shy introvert in college, and also chubby. Girls avoided me totally. My flashy flamboyance later on was just a filmy façade in all my chartbusting screen-songs. Or at my sell-out live shows called ‘Tariq Nites’.

Tariq with Rishi Kapoor, Mohd Rafi, Nasir Hussain and Om Shiv Puri at Hum Kisise Kum Naheen silver jubilee party
Were you compelled to follow the filmy ‘fit-hai-toh-hit-hai mantra?

Absolutely. I realised that as a popular lead actor I have to be slim and trim. I would jog outdoors, do skipping and push-ups.

With Neetu Singh Kapoor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat
What was your biggest dream then?

To drive my own car. My patience was rewarded when I bought an Ambassador while shooting for Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, a musical mega-hit-movie.

