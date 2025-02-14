Pick a side: The ultimate guide to makeup, skincare and haircare dupes

Sorry, Charlotte Tilbury. The British makeup artist’s eponymous beauty brand makes probably the most iconic lipstick of our generation. Pillow Talk is a soft nude pink. It’s creamy. It’s luminous. It’s what Alia Bhatt wore on her wedding day. It’s what Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez have worn on the red carpet. It’s also the most copied or “duped” lipstick shade of our generation.

In this guide, beauty experts share the tried-and-tested cosmetic dupes they swear by. (DESIGN BY MALAY KARMAKAR)