Pick a side: The ultimate guide to makeup, skincare and haircare dupes

Make space on your beauty counter! Here’s our expert-approved list of the best makeup, skincare and haircare dupes in the business
Sorry, Charlotte Tilbury. The British makeup artist’s eponymous beauty brand makes probably the most iconic lipstick of our generation. Pillow Talk is a soft nude pink. It’s creamy. It’s luminous. It’s what Alia Bhatt wore on her wedding day. It’s what Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez have worn on the red carpet. It’s also the most copied or “duped” lipstick shade of our generation.