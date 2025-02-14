Menu Explore
Pick a side: The ultimate guide to makeup, skincare and haircare dupes

ByShraddha Chowdhury
Feb 14, 2025 09:58 AM IST

Make space on your beauty counter! Here’s our expert-approved list of the best makeup, skincare and haircare dupes in the business

Sorry, Charlotte Tilbury. The British makeup artist’s eponymous beauty brand makes probably the most iconic lipstick of our generation. Pillow Talk is a soft nude pink. It’s creamy. It’s luminous. It’s what Alia Bhatt wore on her wedding day. It’s what Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez have worn on the red carpet. It’s also the most copied or “duped” lipstick shade of our generation.

In this guide, beauty experts share the tried-and-tested cosmetic dupes they swear by. (DESIGN BY MALAY KARMAKAR)
If NARS Orgasm Blush is out of budget, try Milani Baked Blush in ‘Luminoso’.
Namrata Soni recommends the NYX Professional Makeup Thick It Stick It Brow Mascara.
L’Oréal Paris’s Color Riche lipstick, ‘Worth It’, looks a lot like Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk.
Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is cheaper than Too Faced’s version.
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel has the same lightweight texture as Clinique’s hydrator.
L’Oréal’s night cream mask is an alternative to Estée Lauder’s night repair serum.
Indulgeo Essentials’s sheet mask is an Indian version of Biodance’s bio-collagen masks.
Plum BodyLovin’s Vanilla Caramello body lotion has a rich texture like more expensive versions.
Nyveda’s Hair Growth Treatment Oil is more affordable than the Fable & Mane one.
Livon’s Heat Protect Serum costs just a fraction of the price of Schwarzkopf’s hair spray.
TRESemmé’s hair serum is a good replacement for Olaplex’s bonding oil.
Ouai’s Scalp Serum costs ₹6,100, but its counterpart, Trigaine Caffeine Shampoo, costs ₹350.
