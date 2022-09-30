Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Of DIY marinades and healthy potato replacements

Prateek Sadhu: Of DIY marinades and healthy potato replacements

Published on Sep 30, 2022 11:46 PM IST

How to be prepared for last minute dinner or drinks plans, and local options that act as great substitutes for potatoes

To eating healthy and being prepared with last-minute meals
ByPrateek Sadhu

DIY meat marinades

Q I want to stock up on pre-marinated meats. What options would you recommend?

—Daksh, Delhi

It’s always good to keep pre-marinated meats because it gives you an extra edge if you’ve to make a last-minute meal. I marinate meat at home, and so can you. Depending on your spice levels, make a basic marinade with ginger, garlic, yoghurt, turmeric, red chilli, coriander, some garam masala, black pepper, salt and lemon juice. It works well with chicken and mutton. With fish, you can also add amchur powder. If I want to buy, I get Licious and Meatigo delivered at home.

Not irreplaceable

Q What can I replace potatoes with?

—Kavya, via Email

Arbi is a good substitute for sabzi and dosa stuffing. Treat it like potatoes—boil and work with it. Turnip is a good winter option. Taro roots are great for chips given their high starch content. You can also braise and mash kohlrabi or ganth gobi.

Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek now is working with lot of Indian communities to research for his next venture

From HT Brunch, October 1, 2022

