Ranveer Allahbadia: How to be an influencer in six months

Six months to influence

I want to be a fashion influencer. My parents have given me three months to make it happen. Is it possible? I’m a fashion student with time on her hands due to the pandemic.

—Darryl S, Via Instagram

The realistic timeline would be six months to one year, depending on your content. As most people know, Instagram Reels are currently trending. Being a fashion student gives you a natural skill set but you should also learn video skills. It will all depend on how far you take your video skills and combine them with your existing skill set. If you can stretch your timeline to six months, nothing like it. If you can stretch it to a year, even better.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch