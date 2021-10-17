Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: How to be an influencer in six months
Ranveer Allahbadia: How to be an influencer in six months

Or a year, depending on your creativity, dedication and hard work. Our expert has tips for you if you’re planning to make content creation a career on a deadline
Working on making it as a full-time content creator? Here's how you can achieve that
Working on making it as a full-time content creator? Here’s how you can achieve that
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:06 AM IST
By Ranveer Allahbadia

Six months to influence

I want to be a fashion influencer. My parents have given me three months to make it happen. Is it possible? I’m a fashion student with time on her hands due to the pandemic.

—Darryl S, Via Instagram

The realistic timeline would be six months to one year, depending on your content. As most people know, Instagram Reels are currently trending. Being a fashion student gives you a natural skill set but you should also learn video skills. It will all depend on how far you take your video skills and combine them with your existing skill set. If you can stretch your timeline to six months, nothing like it. If you can stretch it to a year, even better.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2021

