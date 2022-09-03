Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Of managing IG accounts and boundaries

Ranveer Allahbadia: Of managing IG accounts and boundaries

What does it take to manage Instagram accounts beyond your own? And is there something as spending too much time with a friend?

ByRanveer Allahbadia

Dedicated IG time

My mother wants to make an Instagram account for our family pet, and wants me to run it. I just don’t have the time. How do I convey the same?

—Shikha, Via Instagram

If you don’t have the time, I think you should have an honest conversation with your mother. Fact is that no Instagram page will work or even run unless you give it time, effort and energy. If you are not going to be true to that time, effort and energy, it’s not worth investing it on the Instagram page.

Space for yourself

I’ve been spending a lot of time with a friend of mine since she moved back to the city. Is this unhealthy or am I overthinking?

—Archita, Via Instagram

No, I don’t think you are overthinking about this. Adult life calls for the need for space and spending time by yourself as well. If you feel the need for space in your heart, then you should just convey that to your friend in as many words.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

