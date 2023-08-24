Spectator by Seema Goswami: Why nostalgia always tastes better

What is it about childhood taste memories that they are almost always impossible to recreate once you have grown up? I ask because I have been struggling over the past few weeks to recreate the taste of langar dal I used to eat as a child growing up in Calcutta (No, we didn’t call it Kolkata in those days). Living in a predominately Sikh neighbourhood and practically next door to a gurudwara where my (Hindu) mother was a regular worshipper, I used to live for those special days when Guru Ka Langar would be served. In The Princess and the Frog (2009), little Tiana was inspired by her father’s love for cooking. (Disney)

That taste of nostalgia is what food memories evoke, like the black dal in Kolkata from the author’s childhood. (Shutterstock)

Overtaken by nostalgia last month, I tried to recreate the recipe in my own kitchen from memory. But no matter how hard I tried, and how many variations I went through, the dal – though delicious in its own way – never really tasted the same. I added the ginger and garlic while slow cooking the dal; I tried caramelising the onions in desi ghee; I tried frying the garlic separately; I tried using only green chillies and then just the red ones. I even called my childhood friend and langar companion, Kavita Walia, in Kolkata, to get her inputs and then used her method to cook it. But while every variation was good in its own way, it was never quite the langar dal of my memory. In Ratatouille (2007), food critic Anton Ego takes a bite of ratatouille and sees his childhood flash before his eyes. (Disney/Pixar)

Ditto, with the black carrot kanji that my grandmother used to make in giant beyams every winter and leave out in the sun for days to ferment. I have tried making it with different kinds of carrots, different sorts of mustard seeds, experimented with black pepper, even added a bit of sirka. But no, the kanji remains stubbornly my own creation, the special touch of my Daadi is missing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON